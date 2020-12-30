Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

The Trader - 13:00 Lingfield

There doesn't look to be much pace on the cards in this mile-and-a-half handicap and that might present Richard Kingscote with the opportunity to dictate matters on The Trader. The Trader wasn't at his best when dropped to a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford last time, but he had previously run up to his best when second at Wolverhampton and looks well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark. He is a largely consistent sort who has enjoyed a good year and could be at a tactical advantage.

No. 2 (4) The Trader (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 93

Fox Duty Free - 14:00 Lingfield

Fox Duty Free has looked a reformed character since joining Ralph Beckett and can complete the hat-trick. He refused to race at Chester in September on his final start for his previous yard but he was on his best behaviour here in November, showing no quirks and winning a seven-furlong handicap with plenty in hand. He defied an 11 lb rise here earlier this month, again travelling strongly and quickening well when asked, and a further 6 lb hike should not be enough to stop him going in again. The step up to a mile is also unlikely to be an issue.

No. 3 (1) Fox Duty Free (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 92

Come On Girl - 15:35 Lingfield

Come On Girl ran well in the face of a stiff task here over seven furlongs last time, when she was out of the handicap and facing a better calibre of rival than usual, but this looks like a much more suitable opportunity and she can capitalise on this drop in grade. A good draw increases her chances, while the drop back to six furlongs is not an issue as her last victory was achieved over course and distance.