Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Horses running at Lingfield
There's all-weather action at Lingfield on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday...

"...her last victory was achieved over course and distance..."

Timeform on Come On Girl

The Trader - 13:00 Lingfield

There doesn't look to be much pace on the cards in this mile-and-a-half handicap and that might present Richard Kingscote with the opportunity to dictate matters on The Trader. The Trader wasn't at his best when dropped to a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford last time, but he had previously run up to his best when second at Wolverhampton and looks well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark. He is a largely consistent sort who has enjoyed a good year and could be at a tactical advantage.

Fox Duty Free - 14:00 Lingfield

Fox Duty Free has looked a reformed character since joining Ralph Beckett and can complete the hat-trick. He refused to race at Chester in September on his final start for his previous yard but he was on his best behaviour here in November, showing no quirks and winning a seven-furlong handicap with plenty in hand. He defied an 11 lb rise here earlier this month, again travelling strongly and quickening well when asked, and a further 6 lb hike should not be enough to stop him going in again. The step up to a mile is also unlikely to be an issue.

Come On Girl - 15:35 Lingfield

Come On Girl ran well in the face of a stiff task here over seven furlongs last time, when she was out of the handicap and facing a better calibre of rival than usual, but this looks like a much more suitable opportunity and she can capitalise on this drop in grade. A good draw increases her chances, while the drop back to six furlongs is not an issue as her last victory was achieved over course and distance.

Smart Stat

Boma Green - 14:35 Lingfield
£14.90 - Charlie Fellowes' profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Recommended bets

The Trader - 13:00 Lingfield
Fox Duty Free - 14:00 Lingfield
Come On Girl - 15:35 Lingfield

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ling 31st Dec (1m4f Hcap)

Thursday 31 December, 1.00pm

Oslo
Protected Guest
Furzig
The Trader
Midnights Legacy
Night Bear
Long Call
Ling 31st Dec (1m Hcap)

Thursday 31 December, 2.00pm

Fox Duty Free
Via Serendipity
War Glory
Crownthorpe
Pactolus
Ling 31st Dec (6f Hcap)

Thursday 31 December, 3.35pm

Comeatchoo
Hey Ho Lets Go
Come On Girl
Catapult
Mont Kiara
Porto Ferro
Aguerooo
Morning Shadow
Amnaa
Giovanni Tiepolo
Clashaniska
Stopdworldnletmeof
