Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Ghalyoon - 14:15 Lingfield

Ghalyoon clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, racing just five times since 2018, but he boasts some eyecatching form, and it is possible that we still have not seen the best of him yet. After beating a smart rival on his final appearance of last season, Ghalyoon has taken further steps forward with his performances this term, putting up a couple of good efforts in Doncaster handicaps in August and September, faring the best of those held up. He sets the standard in this field and holds solid claims.

No. 9 (2) Ghalyoon SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 90

Jacinth - 15:15 Lingfield

Jacinth has some strong form to her name, and though she is becoming a little expensive to follow, she looks worth one more chance to open her account. She showed ability her first two outings, twice finishing third, and she shaped as though still in good form when second at Chelmsford last time, conceding first run to the winner. This doesn't look the strongest contest and William Haggas's charge rates the one to beat.

No. 13 (11) Jacinth (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Sorrel - 15:45 Lingfield

Sorrel has improved with every run, particularly as a three-year-old, and he has really come into his own of late, supplementing his Leicester win with success in a Doncaster handicap last month, finding plenty to lead near the line. There is plenty of substance to that form as well, he and a fellow progressive three-year-old pulling nicely clear of the remainder, and with further improvement anticipated, Sorrel is taken to bring up the hat-trick.