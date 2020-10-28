To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday...

"...sets the standard in this field and holds solid claims."

Timeform on Ghalyoon

Ghalyoon - 14:15 Lingfield

Ghalyoon clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, racing just five times since 2018, but he boasts some eyecatching form, and it is possible that we still have not seen the best of him yet. After beating a smart rival on his final appearance of last season, Ghalyoon has taken further steps forward with his performances this term, putting up a couple of good efforts in Doncaster handicaps in August and September, faring the best of those held up. He sets the standard in this field and holds solid claims.

Jacinth - 15:15 Lingfield

Jacinth has some strong form to her name, and though she is becoming a little expensive to follow, she looks worth one more chance to open her account. She showed ability her first two outings, twice finishing third, and she shaped as though still in good form when second at Chelmsford last time, conceding first run to the winner. This doesn't look the strongest contest and William Haggas's charge rates the one to beat.

Sorrel - 15:45 Lingfield

Sorrel has improved with every run, particularly as a three-year-old, and he has really come into his own of late, supplementing his Leicester win with success in a Doncaster handicap last month, finding plenty to lead near the line. There is plenty of substance to that form as well, he and a fellow progressive three-year-old pulling nicely clear of the remainder, and with further improvement anticipated, Sorrel is taken to bring up the hat-trick.

Smart Stat

JACINTH - 15:15 Lingfield
24% William Haggas's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Ghalyoon – 14:15 Lingfield
Jacinth – 15:15 Lingfield
Sorrel – 15:45 Lingfield

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ling 29th Oct (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ghalyoon
Oh This Is Us
Huraiz
Documenting
War Glory
Maxi Boy
Sir Maximilian
Magical Wish
Silent Attack
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ling 29th Oct (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jacinth
Al Watan
Perfect Balance
Tadreeb
Villeurbanne
Fast Steps
Andelysa
Scarr
Waltzing
Swivelstick
Bobby Kennedy
Wow William
Duke Of Prussia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ling 29th Oct (1m5f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Elizabethofaragon
Sorrel
Indefatigable
Tribal Craft
Hyanna
Moll Davis
Domino Darling
Tulip Fields
Vivid Diamond
Jane Marple
Tiger Print
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles