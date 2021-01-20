Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Filles De Fleur - 13:30 Lingfield

Filles De Fleur is by no means the most consistent performer - she is currently 13 runs without a win - but she does seem to save her best for Lingfield, finishing a neck third here in August before coming up a head short over this course and distance last time. She has only been nudged up 1 lb in the weights for the latter effort and should be capable from this sort of mark.

No. 5 (6) Filles De Fleur EXC 4.3 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 67

Tashbeeh - 14:30 Lingfield

Tashbeeh was hit and miss for Ed Dunlop last year, but he did show some signs of ability, and he got back on track when third on his debut for Michael Appleby's yard at Wolverhampton recently, doing well under the circumstances too, pulling hard early on and having to wait for a gap on the home turn. He finished well once in the clear and could have a bit more still to offer on this surface, so he gets the vote to open his account.

No. 1 (8) Tashbeeh EXC 5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 66

Arnoul Of Metz - 16:00 Lingfield

Arnoul Of Metz opened his account for Luke McJannet at the first attempt at Wolverhampton earlier this month, defying a 15-month absence to land the spoils, and he was unfortunate not to follow up at Chelmsford five days on, running at least as well in defeat from a less than ideal draw, having to cover more ground then the winner. He should remain of interest and is expected to be bang there.