Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Lingfield on Thursday...
"...finished well once in the clear and could have a bit more still to offer on this surface..."
Timeform on Tashbeeh
Filles De Fleur - 13:30 Lingfield
Filles De Fleur is by no means the most consistent performer - she is currently 13 runs without a win - but she does seem to save her best for Lingfield, finishing a neck third here in August before coming up a head short over this course and distance last time. She has only been nudged up 1 lb in the weights for the latter effort and should be capable from this sort of mark.
Tashbeeh was hit and miss for Ed Dunlop last year, but he did show some signs of ability, and he got back on track when third on his debut for Michael Appleby's yard at Wolverhampton recently, doing well under the circumstances too, pulling hard early on and having to wait for a gap on the home turn. He finished well once in the clear and could have a bit more still to offer on this surface, so he gets the vote to open his account.
Arnoul Of Metz - 16:00 Lingfield
Arnoul Of Metz opened his account for Luke McJannet at the first attempt at Wolverhampton earlier this month, defying a 15-month absence to land the spoils, and he was unfortunate not to follow up at Chelmsford five days on, running at least as well in defeat from a less than ideal draw, having to cover more ground then the winner. He should remain of interest and is expected to be bang there.
Smart Stat
SYMBOLIC POWER - 13:00 Lingfield
22% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with handicap debutants
23% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
34% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate in winter
Recommended bets
Filles De Fleur - 13:30 Lingfield
Tashbeeh - 14:30 Lingfield
Arnoul Of Metz - 16:00 Lingfield
