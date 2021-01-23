Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Always Fearless - 14:10 Lingfield

Always Fearless has been knocking on the door of late, finishing third at this venue and at Wolverhampton before coming up a neck short at Newcastle last month, taking a while to pick up but finishing well, just unable to reel in one to whom he'd conceded first run. He is clearly in good heart at present and looks competitive on form.

No. 2 (2) Always Fearless (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Thore Hammer Hansen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Warrior Brave - 15:10 Lingfield

Warrior Brave had some good form in Ireland prior to joining Michael Appleby's yard, but he still took his form up another notch when getting off the mark at Wolverhampton in November, quickening clear to win with a bit in hand, and he again ran well under a penalty at the same venue last time, just bumping into another progressive sort. He is not long with the Appleby yard and remains with the potential for better, so he gets the vote to make a successful handicap debut.

No. 2 (4) Warrior Brave SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

Power Over Me - 16:10 Lingfield

Power Over Me made the perfect start for Robyn Brisland's yard when opening his account at Chelmsford earlier this month, always holding on after quickening clear over two furlongs out, and he followed up switched to a handicap just seven days later, overcoming a positional bias to defy his penalty. He has proven a good acquisition for his new yard and there is every possibility we haven't seen the best of him yet either.