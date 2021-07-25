Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Harston - 13:55 Lingfield

Harston caught the eye when finishing fifth at Nottingham last month, keeping on nicely despite still looking green and being unsuited by how the race developed. Harston's best effort yet came over this course and distance, so the step back up in trip will suit, and she looks a likely improver on her handicap debut.

No. 3 (7) Harston SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: George Wood

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

Handsome - 14:25 Lingfield

Handsome, a half-brother to the strong stayer Ranch Hand, has found only one too good on both outings in handicaps. He would have benefited from a stronger gallop at Newmarket last time and could still have a bigger effort in his locker when a greater emphasis is placed on stamina. Handsome is fitted with a hood for the first time and it would be little surprise were he to show improved form.

No. 3 (1) Handsome (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 75

Dancing To Win - 15:30 Lingfield

Dancing To Win has finished runner-up on four of her five starts, including at Windsor last time. She was only narrowly denied at Windsor, headed in the final strides having been sent for home sooner than ideal, and that form is the best on offer. Dancing To Win is a likeable, consistent type and can gain a deserves victory.