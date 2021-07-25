To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...

Harston - 13:55 Lingfield

Harston caught the eye when finishing fifth at Nottingham last month, keeping on nicely despite still looking green and being unsuited by how the race developed. Harston's best effort yet came over this course and distance, so the step back up in trip will suit, and she looks a likely improver on her handicap debut.

Handsome - 14:25 Lingfield

Handsome, a half-brother to the strong stayer Ranch Hand, has found only one too good on both outings in handicaps. He would have benefited from a stronger gallop at Newmarket last time and could still have a bigger effort in his locker when a greater emphasis is placed on stamina. Handsome is fitted with a hood for the first time and it would be little surprise were he to show improved form.

Dancing To Win - 15:30 Lingfield

Dancing To Win has finished runner-up on four of her five starts, including at Windsor last time. She was only narrowly denied at Windsor, headed in the final strides having been sent for home sooner than ideal, and that form is the best on offer. Dancing To Win is a likeable, consistent type and can gain a deserves victory.

Smart Stat

Cheshire Plain - 16:05 Lingfield
Smart Stat: 20% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back Harston @ 4.57/2 in the 13:55 at Lingfield
Back Handsome @ 2.56/4 in the 14:25 at Lingfield
Back Dancing To Win @ 2.26/5 in the 15:30 at Lingfield

Lingfield 26th Jul (1m3f Hcap)

Monday 26 July, 1.55pm

Crestwood
Weardiditallgorong
The Vegas Raider
Be Fair
Harston
Libbretta
Golden Wattle
Lingfield 26th Jul (1m3f Hcap)

Monday 26 July, 2.25pm

Handsome
Skytree
Maxine
Epic Pass
Lingfield 26th Jul (7f Nov Stks)

Monday 26 July, 3.30pm

Dancing To Win
Makashi
Zaammit
Ceci Wells
Mr Tambourine Man
Roman Power
Apache Charm
Won Love
Vice Royal
Broughtons Mission
Napoleon Warrior
Tara
Essme
