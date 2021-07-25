- Trainer: Harry Eustace
- Jockey: George Wood
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 66
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...
"...that form is the best on offer..."
Timeform on Dancing To Win
Harston caught the eye when finishing fifth at Nottingham last month, keeping on nicely despite still looking green and being unsuited by how the race developed. Harston's best effort yet came over this course and distance, so the step back up in trip will suit, and she looks a likely improver on her handicap debut.
Handsome, a half-brother to the strong stayer Ranch Hand, has found only one too good on both outings in handicaps. He would have benefited from a stronger gallop at Newmarket last time and could still have a bigger effort in his locker when a greater emphasis is placed on stamina. Handsome is fitted with a hood for the first time and it would be little surprise were he to show improved form.
Dancing To Win - 15:30 Lingfield
Dancing To Win has finished runner-up on four of her five starts, including at Windsor last time. She was only narrowly denied at Windsor, headed in the final strides having been sent for home sooner than ideal, and that form is the best on offer. Dancing To Win is a likeable, consistent type and can gain a deserves victory.
Smart Stat
Cheshire Plain - 16:05 Lingfield
Smart Stat: 20% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants
Recommended bets
Lingfield 26th Jul (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 July, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crestwood
|Weardiditallgorong
|The Vegas Raider
|Be Fair
|Harston
|Libbretta
|Golden Wattle
Lingfield 26th Jul (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 26 July, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Handsome
|Skytree
|Maxine
|Epic Pass
Lingfield 26th Jul (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 26 July, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dancing To Win
|Makashi
|Zaammit
|Ceci Wells
|Mr Tambourine Man
|Roman Power
|Apache Charm
|Won Love
|Vice Royal
|Broughtons Mission
|Napoleon Warrior
|Tara
|Essme