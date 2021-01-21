Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Bungledupinblue - 14:05 Lingfield

Bungledupinblue has fallen 13 lb in the weights since entering handicaps, and looks too well treated to ignore now. She ran up to her best on her debut for this yard three starts back, going like the best horse at the weights, but was outclassed in a better event next time, and wasn't suited by the drop back to five furlongs on her latest start. Bungledupinblue did shape better than the bare result on that occasion, though, and makes the most appeal here.

No. 5 (10) Bungledupinblue (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 62

Arij - 15:40 Lingfield

Arij opened his account when dead-heating at Chelmsford last month, and quickly discarded a below-par run when recording a career-best effort in defeat back at that venue last time. He was probably unfortunate not to win, too, collared late on the line by one coming from much further back having attempted to make all. Arij did plenty in front that day, and it is wise that connections turn him out quickly here able to race from the same mark. Hollie Doyle gets on board for the first time and forcing tactics can be seen to better effect here.

No. 6 (7) Arij (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Liverpool Knight - 16:10 Lingfield

Liverpool Knight is a well-related colt who shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Wolverhampton earlier this month, a tardy start leaving him in a hopeless position given how the race panned out. There was plenty to glean from that run, though, getting the hang of things in the final half of the race and doing all of his best work at this finish. Liverpool Knight is likely to improve considerably for that experience, while the step up to a mile and a quarter is also in his favour.