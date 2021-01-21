- Trainer: James Evans
- Jockey: Laura Pearson
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 62
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Lingfield on Friday...
"...is likely to improve considerably for that experience..."
Timeform on Liverpool Knight
Bungledupinblue - 14:05 Lingfield
Bungledupinblue has fallen 13 lb in the weights since entering handicaps, and looks too well treated to ignore now. She ran up to her best on her debut for this yard three starts back, going like the best horse at the weights, but was outclassed in a better event next time, and wasn't suited by the drop back to five furlongs on her latest start. Bungledupinblue did shape better than the bare result on that occasion, though, and makes the most appeal here.
Arij opened his account when dead-heating at Chelmsford last month, and quickly discarded a below-par run when recording a career-best effort in defeat back at that venue last time. He was probably unfortunate not to win, too, collared late on the line by one coming from much further back having attempted to make all. Arij did plenty in front that day, and it is wise that connections turn him out quickly here able to race from the same mark. Hollie Doyle gets on board for the first time and forcing tactics can be seen to better effect here.
Liverpool Knight - 16:10 Lingfield
Liverpool Knight is a well-related colt who shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Wolverhampton earlier this month, a tardy start leaving him in a hopeless position given how the race panned out. There was plenty to glean from that run, though, getting the hang of things in the final half of the race and doing all of his best work at this finish. Liverpool Knight is likely to improve considerably for that experience, while the step up to a mile and a quarter is also in his favour.
Smart Stat
Liverpool Knight - 16:10 Lingfield
27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Bungledupinblue - 14:05 Lingfield
Arij - 15:40 Lingfield
Liverpool Knight - 16:10 Lingfield
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.