Lingfield Racing Tips: Side with Boafo Boy

Lingfield
There is all-weather racing at Lingfield on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Lingfield on Friday.

"...there should be plenty more to come from him..."

Boafo Boy

NAP: Back well-handicapped Boafo Boy

Boafo Boy - 15:45 Lingfield

Only five runners in this handicap but it looks a cracking race with impressive last-time-out winner My Dubawi sure to be popular. However, Boafo Boy very much caught the eye at Kempton last time, and appeals as being better handicapped.

He produced a career-best effort in defeat on his first start for eight weeks, travelling notably well throughout the contest but meeting trouble in running. He had to weave through runners in the straight which didn't leave him much time to open up. That was a very encouraging run, though, and there should be plenty more to come from him.

NEXT BEST: Keyser Soze ready to strike

Keyser Soze - 15:15 Lingfield

Keyser Soze isn't the easiest horse to win with nowadays and seemingly isn't the force of old, but he can boast a good record round here.

He shaped very well over course and distance on his penultimate start and is best not judged on his latest start at Newcastle where the set up of the race didn't suit him and he was caught out on the wing with no cover. On the pick of his form, he is potentially well handicapped, so is well worth chancing to bounce back to form returned to this venue in an open race.

EACH WAY: Love is in the air

Love Poems - 14:40 Lingfield

Love Poems has improved since entering handicaps and deservedly opened her account over a mile and three quarters at Chelmsford in October where she seemed well suited by a longer trip.

She ran at least as well in defeat upped to two miles back at Chelmsford last time, proving her stamina for this trip, but just staying on at the same pace in the closing stages. There should be more races in her from this sort of mark, and the booking of Richard Kingscote, who has a good record when riding for this yard (£46.25 level-stakes profit), is a big plus.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Boafo Bay @ 4.03/1 in the 15:45 Lingfield
Next Best - Back Keyser Soze @ 5.04/1 in the 15:15 Lingfield
Each Way - Back Love Poems @ 7.06/1 in the 14:40 Lingfield

Friday 18 February, 2.40pm

Friday 18 February, 3.15pm

Friday 18 February, 3.45pm

