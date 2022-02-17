- Trainer: Richard Spencer
- Jockey: Adam Kirby
- Age: 8
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 90
Lingfield Racing Tips: Side with Boafo Boy
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Lingfield on Friday.
"...there should be plenty more to come from him..."
Boafo Boy
NAP: Back well-handicapped Boafo Boy
Only five runners in this handicap but it looks a cracking race with impressive last-time-out winner My Dubawi sure to be popular. However, Boafo Boy very much caught the eye at Kempton last time, and appeals as being better handicapped.
He produced a career-best effort in defeat on his first start for eight weeks, travelling notably well throughout the contest but meeting trouble in running. He had to weave through runners in the straight which didn't leave him much time to open up. That was a very encouraging run, though, and there should be plenty more to come from him.
NEXT BEST: Keyser Soze ready to strike
Keyser Soze isn't the easiest horse to win with nowadays and seemingly isn't the force of old, but he can boast a good record round here.
He shaped very well over course and distance on his penultimate start and is best not judged on his latest start at Newcastle where the set up of the race didn't suit him and he was caught out on the wing with no cover. On the pick of his form, he is potentially well handicapped, so is well worth chancing to bounce back to form returned to this venue in an open race.
EACH WAY: Love is in the air
Love Poems has improved since entering handicaps and deservedly opened her account over a mile and three quarters at Chelmsford in October where she seemed well suited by a longer trip.
She ran at least as well in defeat upped to two miles back at Chelmsford last time, proving her stamina for this trip, but just staying on at the same pace in the closing stages. There should be more races in her from this sort of mark, and the booking of Richard Kingscote, who has a good record when riding for this yard (£46.25 level-stakes profit), is a big plus.
Lingfield 18th Feb (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 February, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aljaryaal
|Northern
|Smith
|Too Shy Shy
|Love Poems
|Kabuto
|Mandm
|Blue Galaxy
Lingfield 18th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 February, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fox Power
|Shoot To Kill
|Isola Rossa
|Passionova
|Keyser Soze
Lingfield 18th Feb (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 February, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wyvern
|My Dubawi
|Melayu Kingdom
|Boafo Boy
|Dora Penny