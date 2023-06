NAP

Lingfield - 20:00 - Back Protest Rally

No. 10 (3) Protest Rally (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 65

Protest Rally improved further when opening his account on handicap over six furlongs at Southwell last month, and he ran well considering he was hampered by an errant rival at the start and still looked green under pressure at Nottingham last time. He was also caught wide which wasn't ideal and he remains a horse who should have more to offer, so he is expected to bounce back returned to the all-weather and moving back up to seven furlongs.



NEXT BEST

Lingfield - 20:30 - Back Royal Athena

No. 1 (4) Royal Athena SBK 5/2 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

Royal Athena produced a big career best when opening her account over course and distance 10 days ago, helped by getting a clear run through on the inside but also proving well suited by a step up to a mile and a half. She was always holding on form the unexposed, odds-on favourite who has won since, and she will be hard to beat turned out under a penalty on that evidence.