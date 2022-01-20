Lingfield Racing Tips: Nurse Susan can progress again

NAP: Nurse Susan can remain unbeaten

Nurse Susan - 12:50 Lingfield

Firstly, this looks a cracking novice hurdle for mares, but Nurse Susan has created a deep impression in both of her starts so far, and looks potentially smart. She attracted support when making a winning debut at Carlisle in November and there was plenty to like about that performance, cruising clear of her opposition in impressive fashion.

She didn't need to improve to follow up under a penalty on her latest start at Leicester, but once again, she looked very stylish and looked a mare destined for better things. Nurse Susan will need to progress now taking on a better calibre of opposition, but she is yet to come out of second gear, and there is almost certainly a bigger performance in the locker. She remains an exciting prospect.

No. 2 Nurse Susan (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: More to come from Broken Halo

Broken Halo - 15:00 Lingfield

Broken Halo underwent a breathing operation prior to his reappearance over hurdles at Sandown in November where he was bitterly disappointing, but he shaped well on his chasing debut in a race which has worked out very well at Chepstow last month, and built on that promise considerably when bolting up in a handicap at Exeter last time.

He jumped and travelled best of all that day, proving his handicap mark a very lenient one, while also leaving the impression he could progress into a graded chaser before the season is out. Broken Halo was given a forceful ride dropped back to two and a half miles, pressing on for home some way out and breaking the hearts of his rivals. The return to this longer trip won't be an issue and he looks a chaser to firmly keep on the right side.

No. 1 Broken Halo SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Wouldubewell can strike again

Wouldubewell - 13:20 Lingfield

Wouldubewell is an eight-year-old, but only has five career starts under Rules, and she landed some nice bets when making a winning start over fences at Fontwell last month, very much looking a natural chaser.

She is probably best not judged too harshly on her latest effort at Haydock, either, as she was given too much to do in relation to the two rivals which finished in front of her. Wouldubewell travelled through the race like a mare still ahead of her mark, so given she races from just a 1 lb higher mark now, she has to be of interest in a competitive race.