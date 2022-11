NAP

Night Battle - 13:10 Lingfield

Night Battle looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut over a mile and a quarter at this course in April, the sectionals she recorded that day marking the bare form up considerably, and she was well fancied for the Cheshire Oaks next time on the back of that effort. She found that rise in class coming too soon and completed a simple task as you would expect after Chepstow afterwards. She again dipped her toe in listed company at Yarmouth last time, but faced a big task at the weights and wasn't persevered with once held. Night Battle remains a horse to be interested in, though, particularly now back on the all-weather, and an opening mark of 82 looks very fair now entering handicaps.

No. 3 (5) Night Battle (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST

Golden Chain - 14:55 Lingfield

Golden Chain showed clear signs of ability on her first three starts and was well backed for her handicap debut at Sandown last time. She showed improved form to finish second to one who went in again next time, losing her place down the back and having to wait for racing room in the straight. Golden Chain was upsides entering the final furlong but was unable to quicken in the closing stages. The handicapper has raised her 4 lb for that effort but she should have even more to offer and should appreciate the return to all-weather.

No. 6 (8) Golden Chain (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 74

EACH WAY

The Defiant - 14:20 Lingfield

The Defiant can boast a good course record - he is a three-time course and distance winner - and he is best not judged on his latest effort at Chelmsford. He had finished runner-up to the winner of that race the time before but he was never able to get into the race from his wide draw. He has fared much better with the draw this time and he also has the cheekpieces back on now. This looks open but he seems sure to launch a bold bid at his favoured track.