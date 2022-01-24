To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Lumley has been found an excellent opportunity

Lingfield finish
Lingfield host a seven-race card on the all-weather on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield.

"She seems sure to improve for that experience and should prove too good for these..."

NAP: Lumley can prove too strong

Lumley - 14:00 Lingfield

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Lumley, who produced a promising first effort at Wolverhampton earlier this month, will be very hard to beat granted normal improvement. She was held up in rear on that occasion and ran green when asked to make her effort in the straight, hanging left somewhat but still closing all the way to the line after conceding first run. She seems sure to improve for that experience and should prove too good for these.

NEXT BEST: Ringo Starlight can shine

Pablo del Pueblo - 14:30 Lingfield

Pablo del Pueblo showed improved form on handicap debut over course and distance in November, causing a shock as he won at odds of 40/1 after eight months off. He hasn't been seen to best effect on either of his starts since, either, doing too much too soon on the front end over seven furlongs here last time. He shaped as though still in good form, though, and he will benefit from the drop back in trip now. He definitely has the ability to win more races from this sort of mark.

EACH-WAY: Compass Point can build on his reappearance

Compass Point - 16:00 Lingfield

This isn't a strong race by any means, and Compass Point is taken to build on a satisfactory return from seven months off over course and distance earlier this month. This handicap appears to have less depth, and he is entitled to strip fitter for that run now, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid under conditions which suit.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Lumley @ 3.02/1 in the 14:00 Lingfield
Next Best - Back Pablo del Pueblo @ 4.03/1 in the 14:30 Lingfield
Each Way - Back Compass Point @ 5.59/2 in the 16:00 Lingfield

