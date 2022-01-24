Lingfield Racing Tips: Lumley has been found an excellent opportunity

NAP: Lumley can prove too strong

Lumley - 14:00 Lingfield

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Lumley, who produced a promising first effort at Wolverhampton earlier this month, will be very hard to beat granted normal improvement. She was held up in rear on that occasion and ran green when asked to make her effort in the straight, hanging left somewhat but still closing all the way to the line after conceding first run. She seems sure to improve for that experience and should prove too good for these.

No. 10 (1) Lumley (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Ringo Starlight can shine

Pablo del Pueblo - 14:30 Lingfield

Pablo del Pueblo showed improved form on handicap debut over course and distance in November, causing a shock as he won at odds of 40/1 after eight months off. He hasn't been seen to best effect on either of his starts since, either, doing too much too soon on the front end over seven furlongs here last time. He shaped as though still in good form, though, and he will benefit from the drop back in trip now. He definitely has the ability to win more races from this sort of mark.

No. 4 (8) Pablo Del Pueblo (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: Jack Duern

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY: Compass Point can build on his reappearance

Compass Point - 16:00 Lingfield

This isn't a strong race by any means, and Compass Point is taken to build on a satisfactory return from seven months off over course and distance earlier this month. This handicap appears to have less depth, and he is entitled to strip fitter for that run now, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid under conditions which suit.