- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Lingfield Racing Tips: Lord North looks far too classy
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Lingfield on Saturday.
"It’s hard to see any other outcome than another win for Lord North before he heads back to Meydan to try and defend his Dubai Turf crown."
NAP: Lord North in a different league
Lord North wasn't far off his very best when last seen nearly 11 months ago winning the Dubai Turf at Meydan. Waited with in the early stages, Lord North still had most of the field to pass as they turned into the straight, but he was ultimately well on top at the finish, beating Lord Glitters by three lengths, after showing his trademark turn of foot to hit the front over a furlong out. Admittedly, Lord North's absence since is a slight concern, but this is a far weaker race than those he usually contests. He appears to have a significant class edge over his seven rivals and, in truth, it's hard to see any other outcome than another win for Lord North before he heads back to Meydan to try and defend his Dubai Turf crown.
NEXT BEST: Exalted Angel has excellent claims
Exalted Angel - 13:30 Lingfield
Exalted Angel looked unlucky not to finish closer when third on his latest outing at this course, likely to have finished third at worst with a clear passage. He found himself short of room entering the final furlong and the gap only came when it was too late, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten less than two lengths. Equally effective over five furlongs, Exalted Angel seems to be working back to his best and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways if enjoying a better run through the race than he did last time.
EACH-WAY: Charlie Arthur has a solid chance
Charlie Arthur - 16:55 Lingfield
Charlie Arthur could be worth a small each-way bet in the finale at Lingfield on Saturday. A narrow winner at Southwell in January, he ran at least as well in defeat when finishing third at Kempton later that month, sticking to his task well to pass the post only three lengths behind the winner. That looks solid form and Charlie Arthur remains one to keep on the right side here from the same mark. It's certainly debatable whether he deserves to be trading at more than double the odds of Sea of Charm.
Lingfield 26th Feb (5f Listed)Show Hide
Saturday 26 February, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Riddiford
|Exalted Angel
|Tone The Barone
|Mondammej
|Strong Power
|One Night Stand
Lingfield 26th Feb (1m2f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 26 February, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord North
|Alenquer
|Fancy Man
|Forest of Dean
|Al Zaraqaan
|King Of The South
|Pistoletto
|Barn Owl
Lingfield 26th Feb (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 26 February, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sea Of Charm
|Stopnsearch
|Forge Valley Lad
|Charlie Arthur
|Bluenose Belle
|Sarvan
|Global Art
|Stiletto