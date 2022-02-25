Lingfield Racing Tips: Lord North looks far too classy

NAP: Lord North in a different league

Lord North - 14:05 Lingfield

Lord North wasn't far off his very best when last seen nearly 11 months ago winning the Dubai Turf at Meydan. Waited with in the early stages, Lord North still had most of the field to pass as they turned into the straight, but he was ultimately well on top at the finish, beating Lord Glitters by three lengths, after showing his trademark turn of foot to hit the front over a furlong out. Admittedly, Lord North's absence since is a slight concern, but this is a far weaker race than those he usually contests. He appears to have a significant class edge over his seven rivals and, in truth, it's hard to see any other outcome than another win for Lord North before he heads back to Meydan to try and defend his Dubai Turf crown.

No. 7 (5) Lord North (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Exalted Angel has excellent claims

Exalted Angel - 13:30 Lingfield

Exalted Angel looked unlucky not to finish closer when third on his latest outing at this course, likely to have finished third at worst with a clear passage. He found himself short of room entering the final furlong and the gap only came when it was too late, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten less than two lengths. Equally effective over five furlongs, Exalted Angel seems to be working back to his best and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways if enjoying a better run through the race than he did last time.

No. 1 (3) Exalted Angel (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Charlie Arthur has a solid chance

Charlie Arthur - 16:55 Lingfield

Charlie Arthur could be worth a small each-way bet in the finale at Lingfield on Saturday. A narrow winner at Southwell in January, he ran at least as well in defeat when finishing third at Kempton later that month, sticking to his task well to pass the post only three lengths behind the winner. That looks solid form and Charlie Arthur remains one to keep on the right side here from the same mark. It's certainly debatable whether he deserves to be trading at more than double the odds of Sea of Charm.