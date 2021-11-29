To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Lingfield Racing Tips: Keep Kaasirr on the right side

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform's Adam Houghton has his say on Tuesday's card at Lingfield

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Tuesday.

"Kaasirr rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt for Simon and Ed Crisford."

NAP: Kaasirr can open his account

Kaasirr - 13:10 Lingfield

Kaasirr showed a really likeable attitude when second at Kempton earlier this month, leaving his debut form behind to make the odds-on favourite pull out all the stops.

He was beaten just a head at the line and that form is easily the best on offer in this line-up.

With further improvement on the cards, Kaasirr rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt for Simon and Ed Crisford.

NEXT BEST: Cafe Sydney has solid claims

Cafe Sydney - 14:45 Lingfield

Cafe Sydney shaped as if back in form when fourth at Wolverhampton last time, passing the post around three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being left poorly placed.

She is 1 lb lower in the weights here and it goes without saying that she is a well-handicapped mare from a BHA mark of 54.

For context, Cafe Sydney completed a hat-trick at this course last winter and her final success was achieved from a BHA mark of 59, so it's surely only a matter of time before she resumes winning ways.

EACH-WAY: Brazen Akoya looks a big player

Brazen Akoya - 12:10 Lingfield

Brazen Akoya made it three wins from her last four starts with a determined effort at Newcastle three weeks ago, always looking in control despite winning by a small margin.

This will be her first start on polytrack, but she is clearly going the right way and another bold bid is expected with George Rooke claiming 3 lb.


Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Kaasirr @ 2.6313/8 in the 13:10 Lingfield
Next Best - Back Cafe Sydney @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:45 Lingfield
Each-Way - Back Brazen Akoya @ 4.57/2 in the 12:10 Lingfield

Lingfield 30th Nov (5f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 30 November, 12.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Brazen Akoya
Glasstrees
Alyas Gold Award
If You Can Dream
Roystan Girl
Lucrosa
Fair And Square
Aye Catcher
Royal Cygnet
Ey Up Its Jazz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 30th Nov (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 30 November, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kaasirr
Postmark
Unilateralism
King Of Ice
Far Away Thoughts
Magical Dias
Cap Dramont
Wagga Wagga
Hammock
The Provenist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 30th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 30 November, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sea Of Charm
Cafe Sydney
Jeddeyd
Miss Sligo
Golden Age
Sobriquet
Carmela Soprano
St Georges Bay
Cafe Milano
Ask The Wind
Brass Clankers
Voi
Treble Clef
Fortissimo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips