Lingfield Racing Tips: Keep Kaasirr on the right side

NAP: Kaasirr can open his account

Kaasirr - 13:10 Lingfield

Kaasirr showed a really likeable attitude when second at Kempton earlier this month, leaving his debut form behind to make the odds-on favourite pull out all the stops.

He was beaten just a head at the line and that form is easily the best on offer in this line-up.

With further improvement on the cards, Kaasirr rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt for Simon and Ed Crisford.

No. 3 (2) Kaasirr (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Cafe Sydney has solid claims

Cafe Sydney - 14:45 Lingfield

Cafe Sydney shaped as if back in form when fourth at Wolverhampton last time, passing the post around three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being left poorly placed.

She is 1 lb lower in the weights here and it goes without saying that she is a well-handicapped mare from a BHA mark of 54.

For context, Cafe Sydney completed a hat-trick at this course last winter and her final success was achieved from a BHA mark of 59, so it's surely only a matter of time before she resumes winning ways.

No. 1 (5) Cafe Sydney (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Mollie Phillips

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 54

EACH-WAY: Brazen Akoya looks a big player

Brazen Akoya - 12:10 Lingfield

Brazen Akoya made it three wins from her last four starts with a determined effort at Newcastle three weeks ago, always looking in control despite winning by a small margin.

This will be her first start on polytrack, but she is clearly going the right way and another bold bid is expected with George Rooke claiming 3 lb.