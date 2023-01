NAP

Starshiba - 15:57 Lingfield

Starshiba has always suggested he has plenty of ability despite not always being the easiest to win with, but David O'Meara has seemingly found the key to him of late and he looks set to make it four wins from his last five starts.

He quickly made amends for an unlucky run two starts back when scoring over course and distance 10 days ago, cosily beating the reopposing Super Den by a length, once more displaying a nice turn of foot to quickly settle matters. There is plenty of pace in this race on paper, so this should set up ideally for Starshiba breaking from stall 6, and he is strongly fancied to defy another 4 lb rise in the weights under Daniel Muscatt who is two from two aboard him.

No. 1 (6) Starshiba SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST

The Bell Conductor - 15:22 Lingfield

The Bell Conductor had a rather truncated time of it with his previous yard, but won his first three starts for Paul Midgley, all on tapeta at Southwell and Newcastle, and he remains a sprinter to be positive about on all-weather.

He met with his first defeat for this yard back at Southwell on New Year's Day, but that was his first start for four months, and the race also wasn't run to suit. The Bell Conductor faced competition for the lead and never got into a rhythm, while he also left the impression that he was in need of the outing.

He is a speedy sort who should be well suited by the sharp nature of Lingfield, and he is also well drawn in stall 2 to attack from the outset.

No. 1 (2) The Bell Conductor (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

EACH WAY

The X O - 12:27 Lingfield

This looks a cracking handicap on paper with all seven horses arriving in form and The X O looks a little overpriced. Admittedly, he is drawn widest of all, which needs factoring in, but he usually races prominently and it shouldn't prove as big of an issue in this smallish field.

He bumped into a couple of above-average types on his first two starts before showing much improved form when opening his account at Southwell earlier this month. The X O was well positioned in a steadily-run race but never looked like being pegged back by the odds-on favourite in the closing stages, while also leaving the impression he has plenty more to offer. An opening mark of 80 looks perfectly fair for a horse of his potential and he remains one to keep on side.