NAP

Hul Ah Bah Loo - 13:45 Lingfield

Hul Ah Bah Loo really caught the eye when finishing fourth over this course and distance last time, passing the post only two lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

He also met a bit of trouble in the final furlong, but there was plenty to like about the way he finished his race once finally seeing some daylight, clocking a notably fast closing sectional.

Things need to drop his way given his style of racing, but Hul Ah Bah Loo is clearly on a good mark and remains very much one to be interested in.

No. 7 (4) Hul Ah Bah Loo (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Ermesinde - 15:15 Lingfield

Ermesinde defied a big drift in the betting to make a winning debut over this course and distance a few weeks ago, hitting the front over a furlong out and just needing to be kept up to her work from there to land the spoils by a length.

This will be tougher under a penalty, but she still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and her scope for more improvement identifies her as easily the one to beat.

No. 2 (9) Ermesinde (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Dashing To You - 16:45 Lingfield

Dashing To You returned to form with a good fourth over this course and distance last time, doing well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths having been hampered entering the final two furlongs.

On a losing run stretching back to August 2021, he has now dropped to a career-low mark and could be ready to finally take advantage if building on the promise of his latest outing.