Lingfield Racing Tips: Hope for a Glorious Romance

Glorious Romance - 13:35 Lingfield

Glorious Romance is taken to build on her promising debut at Kempton earlier this month. She is a well-related filly and shaped well while looking in much need of the experience, threatening briefly in the straight but not at all given a hard time. She should make significant improvement after that initial experience and represents a yard whose horses always take a step forward from their debut run.

No. 2 (2) Glorious Romance SBK 6/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Go Razzmatazz can follow up

Go Razzmatazz - 15:15 Lingfield

Go Razzmatazz showed fair form when trained in Ireland but surpassed that straight away when making a winning debut for this yard at Bath 11 days ago, helped by being held up in a race where the pacesetters went off too hard, but still looking a fair bit ahead of his mark. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks fair enough and he could well follow up with a good 3 lb claimer booked.