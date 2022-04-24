- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Lingfield Racing Tips: Hope for a Glorious Romance
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and next best selection at Lingfield on Monday.
"...represents a yard whose horses always take a step forward from their debut run..."
NAP: Glorious Romance hard to beat with improvement forthcoming
Glorious Romance - 13:35 Lingfield
Glorious Romance is taken to build on her promising debut at Kempton earlier this month. She is a well-related filly and shaped well while looking in much need of the experience, threatening briefly in the straight but not at all given a hard time. She should make significant improvement after that initial experience and represents a yard whose horses always take a step forward from their debut run.
NEXT BEST: Go Razzmatazz can follow up
Go Razzmatazz - 15:15 Lingfield
Go Razzmatazz showed fair form when trained in Ireland but surpassed that straight away when making a winning debut for this yard at Bath 11 days ago, helped by being held up in a race where the pacesetters went off too hard, but still looking a fair bit ahead of his mark. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks fair enough and he could well follow up with a good 3 lb claimer booked.
