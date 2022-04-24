Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Lingfield Racing Tips: Hope for a Glorious Romance

Lingfield
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Monday's card at Lingfield

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and next best selection at Lingfield on Monday.

"...represents a yard whose horses always take a step forward from their debut run..."

NAP: Glorious Romance hard to beat with improvement forthcoming

Glorious Romance - 13:35 Lingfield

Glorious Romance is taken to build on her promising debut at Kempton earlier this month. She is a well-related filly and shaped well while looking in much need of the experience, threatening briefly in the straight but not at all given a hard time. She should make significant improvement after that initial experience and represents a yard whose horses always take a step forward from their debut run.

NEXT BEST: Go Razzmatazz can follow up

Go Razzmatazz - 15:15 Lingfield

Go Razzmatazz showed fair form when trained in Ireland but surpassed that straight away when making a winning debut for this yard at Bath 11 days ago, helped by being held up in a race where the pacesetters went off too hard, but still looking a fair bit ahead of his mark. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks fair enough and he could well follow up with a good 3 lb claimer booked.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Glorious Romance @ 2.56/4 in the 13:35 Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back Go Razzmatazz @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:15 Lingfield

Lingfield 25th Apr (1m4f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 25 April, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glorious Romance
Sassi Neri
Tahasun
Glorious Peaches
Ballet Blanc
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 25th Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 25 April, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mumcat
Go Razzmatazz
Falesia Beach
Tiare
Nikkis Girl
Making Music
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips