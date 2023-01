NAP

Halic - 14:20 Lingfield

Halic is bred to be useful and shaped better than the bare result on his first start for Owen Burrows and 16 months off the track at Wolverhampton in October and he progressed as expected upped to this sort of trip when narrowly beaten at the same track the following month. He still looked rough around the edges, leaving the impression he could improve even further yet, and he makes plenty of appeal now making his handicap debut from what looks a fair opening mark.

No. 2 (3) Halic SBK 9/5 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Pablo del Pueblo - 15:55 Lingfield

Pablo del Pueblo didn't pull up any trees for Jim Boyle, but he was well supported and bounced back to form back with his former yard when resuming winning ways at Kempton last week, matching the pick of his form as he ran out a comprehensive winner. He has always been a speedy sort and appeared to relish a drop back to five furlongs and he remains fairly treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty. Pablo del Pueblo has a wide draw to overcome, but doesn't lack gate speed, and has a positive record at this course, so seems sure to launch another bold bid.