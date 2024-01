A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 13:20 - Back Goldsmith

No. 1 (5) Goldsmith (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 75

This is a strong race for the grade as three of these arrive operating at the top of their game but, even so, Goldsmith looks the one to beat under a 5 lb penalty.

Goldsmith had been rather frustrating, for all he had been running some big races in defeat, but he snapped that losing sequence at Wolverhampton last month, conjuring a strong run in the straight to overhaul a lightly-raced three-year-old who was a little way clear of the rest.

That victory was achieved over nine and half furlongs but Goldmsith showed his versatility when producing a good turn of foot to follow up over a mile at Southwell on Thursday. Goldsmith always looked in control after quickening to the front inside the final couple of furlongs and he was value for more than the winning margin of a length.

Lingfield Next Best - 15:50 - Back Chagall

No. 5 (9) Chagall (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Jack Jones

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 63

Chagall ended 2023 on a high, registering back-to-back wins at this course, and he can pick up where he left off.

Chagall registered his fourth win of 2023 at Lingfield when landing a mile-and-a-half handicap on New Year's Eve, doing well to prevail having been held up off a steady pace.

That performance suggests a 3 lb rise in the weights won't prevent another bold bid, particularly with the Jack Jones yard continuing to fire on all cylinders. The drop back in trip here will be no issue for Chagall who was campaigned over a mile and a quarter for much of last season and scored over this course and distance on his penultimate start.