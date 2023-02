NAP

Debydinks - 13:50 Lingfield

Debydinks remains a maiden after 11 starts but he ran his best race yet when dropped to five furlongs at Southwell 12 days ago, only just failing by a nose. He is able to run off the same mark here and will be a big player if running to a similar level, while the application of cheekpieces could eke out a bit extra from this three-year-old who is still relatively lightly raced over the minimum distance. He looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark.

No. 4 (3) Debydinks (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 48

NEXT BEST

Wyvern - 14:20 Lingfield

Wyvern disappointed in three starts on the turf last season but shaped with promise on his return to the all-weather last month, keeping on well after getting outpaced to finish fifth in a six-furlong handicap at Southwell. Wyvern built on that promise when runner-up in a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton 13 days ago, going like the best horse at the weights but having to settle for second behind a rival who was better positioned in a steadily-run race. Wyvern, who was dropped in from his wide draw, wasn't ideally positioned when the dash for home commenced, but he finished strongly and only just failed to get there. He can capitalise on a lenient mark.

No. 6 (8) Wyvern SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY

Stranger Things - 16:25 Lingfield

Stranger Things had been shaping as if worth a go over a mile and a half, but she wasn't seen to best effect on her first attempt at the trip in a classified stakes at Wolverhampton last month, finding herself short of room two furlongs out and then hampered again a furlong out before keeping on well into third. She ran respectably when third in an 11-furlong classified stakes at Kempton last time, when a steady gallop ensured there wasn't enough of an emphasis on stamina, and she could have a bit more to offer now stepping back up to a mile and a half.