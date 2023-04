NAP

Bell Song - 17:40 Lingfield

Bell Song made appeal on paper but started a big price on her debut at Kempton last year and didn't show much, but she didn't get the clearest run through and wasn't given an overly hard time.

She started an even bigger price on her return from six months off at Southwell recently but this time showed much more, well suited by a step up to seven furlongs and beaten only by a couple of above-average colts. The runner-up has since bolted up at Newmarket, while the winner finished fourth in the Greenham on Saturday, so the form looks solid, and she should take the beating with further improvement forthcoming.

No. 2 (1) Bell Song (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Granary Queen - 18:45 Lingfield

Granary Queen has a good record round here, doing especially well to win over course and distance given how much ground she had to make up in the final furlong in September.

She has largely held her form well since, shaping especially well on her first run for four months when a close third over seven furlongs at this track 19 days ago. The return to a mile will suit and, while she does need things to drop right, she should prove too good for these.