- Trainer: Richard Spencer
- Jockey: Hayley Turner
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: 46
Lingfield Racing Tips: Backing The Monk isn't that Bad
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Thursday.
"...that can be put down to greenness for now, and he is up to exploiting this mark..."
NAP: More to come from The Mad Monk
The Mad Monk - 15:00 Lingfield
The Mad Monk started at big prices in three relatively quick runs last year, but he was much shorter in betting on his return and handicap debut (had also been gelded) at this course over a mile last month, and he shaped with some promise for the first time. He still looked rough around the edges and did display a slightly awkward head carriage, but that can be put down to greenness for now, and he is up to exploiting this mark.
NEXT BEST: The Defiant still well treated
The Defiant spent a few years in the doldrums but he has bounced back to form since joining Daniel Steele and he remains a horse to keep on the right side. He recorded a quick time when resuming winning ways over course and distance earlier this month and ran to a similar level when following up at Kempton seven days later. A further 4 lb rise in the weights leaves him well handicapped on the pick of his form (he was rated as high as 71 in his pomp) and, though a wide draw isn't ideal, he should be able to get to the front in this field and come out on top again.
Lingfield 31st Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 31 March, 3.00pm
|The Mad Monk
|Vintage Fashion
|Safety First
|Royal Cygnet
|Homemade Andrea
|Ravi Road
|Rockade
|Pretty Green
|By Pass
Lingfield 31st Mar (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 31 March, 5.15pm
|The Defiant
|Storm Melody
|Lothian
|Porfin
|Aish
|Hope Springs
|Blissful Song
|Equally Fast
|Doc Sportello
