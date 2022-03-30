Tony Calvin Tips

Lingfield Racing Tips: Backing The Monk isn't that Bad

Lingfield all-weather
There is all-weather action at Lingfield on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Thursday.

"...that can be put down to greenness for now, and he is up to exploiting this mark..."

NAP: More to come from The Mad Monk

The Mad Monk - 15:00 Lingfield

The Mad Monk started at big prices in three relatively quick runs last year, but he was much shorter in betting on his return and handicap debut (had also been gelded) at this course over a mile last month, and he shaped with some promise for the first time. He still looked rough around the edges and did display a slightly awkward head carriage, but that can be put down to greenness for now, and he is up to exploiting this mark.

NEXT BEST: The Defiant still well treated

The Defiant - 17:15 Lingfield

The Defiant spent a few years in the doldrums but he has bounced back to form since joining Daniel Steele and he remains a horse to keep on the right side. He recorded a quick time when resuming winning ways over course and distance earlier this month and ran to a similar level when following up at Kempton seven days later. A further 4 lb rise in the weights leaves him well handicapped on the pick of his form (he was rated as high as 71 in his pomp) and, though a wide draw isn't ideal, he should be able to get to the front in this field and come out on top again.

NAP - Back The Mad Monk @ 4.3310/3 in the 15:00 Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back The Defiant @ 3.55/2 in the 17:15 Lingfield

Lingfield 31st Mar (7f Hcap)

Thursday 31 March, 3.00pm

The Mad Monk
Vintage Fashion
Safety First
Royal Cygnet
Homemade Andrea
Ravi Road
Rockade
Pretty Green
By Pass
Lingfield 31st Mar (5f Hcap)

Thursday 31 March, 5.15pm

The Defiant
Storm Melody
Lothian
Porfin
Aish
Hope Springs
Blissful Song
Equally Fast
Doc Sportello
