NAP: Kenilworth King the one to beat

Kenilworth King - 14:40 Lingfield

Kenilworth King displayed some ability in three quick runs at Southwell earlier this year, but had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and he duly showed improved form on handicap debut following a break and a gelding operation last month.

He was much stronger in the betting on that occasion, too, and was only beaten a nose by one who set his own fractions out in front. Kenilworth King stayed on well once getting a gap on the inner and he is entitled to build on that now.

No. 1 (9) Kenilworth King (Usa) EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST: Heartbreak Lass open to improvement

Heartbreak Lass - 14:10 Lingfield

Heartbreak Lass has a useful pedigree and attracted support on debut at Windsor earlier this month, producing a promising first effort to finish second to one who set the standard on form.

That was an encouraging start to her career, especially as she showed signs of inexperience in the race itself, and looks a sure-fire improver now. This doesn't look a strong race and she is strongly fancied to go one place better now.

No. 5 (5) Heartbreak Lass EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Papa Cocktail can continue in form

Papa Cocktail - 15:10 Lingfield

Papa Cocktail hasn't really progressed as expected following some eye-catching efforts last season, but he certainly has ability, and can defy this mark when everything clicks.

He has run well to finish placed over course and distance the last twice, no surprise he has taken well to the all-weather given his style of racing, and he should be seen to even better effect in this bigger field. Another bold bid is expected.