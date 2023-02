NAP

Alligator Alley - 13:30 Lingfield

Alligator Alley shaped better than the bare result in a handicap won by Tone The Barone at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago. Tone The Bone was ridden much closer to a modest pace on that occasion and was in the perfect position to strike coming off the home turn, while Alligator Alley didn't settle as well as usual which seemingly blunted his trademark finishing kick.

The likes of Look Out Louis, One Night Stand and Miss Nay Never should ensure this is run at a true gallop and you can just see Alligator Alley picking his way through rivals in the straight at a track that should suit him. He is 7 lb better off with Tone The Barone and it is a surprise to see that he is a bigger price in the betting.

No. 1 (1) Alligator Alley SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Security Code - 14:40 Lingfield

Security Code has a smart pedigree and made a winning debut at Wolverhampton in November, looking an above-average prospect as he overcame greenness and the run of the race to overhaul a couple who had already shown plenty.

That form worked out well, and he again shaped with plenty of promise when attempting to give weight to a well-bred rival after five months off and on turf debut at Yarmouth in April. Security Code returns from another absence now, so seemingly isn't the easiest to train, but he remains with plenty of potential and could prove this mark of 90 all wrong.

No. 7 (5) Security Code EXC 1.76 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 90

EACH WAY

Tyrrhenian Sea - 14:05 Lingfield

The betting for the Winter Derby is lopsided with Lord North taking up a big chunk of the market, but he was beaten at short odds in this race 12 months ago before going on to win a second Dubai Turf at Meydan. He again might just need this after a break so it makes sense to back one against him.

The one who tops the list is the Roger Varian-trained Tyrrhenian Sea, who looked a real force on the all-weather at the start of his career and hasn't been disgraced on turf on his most recent starts at around a mile. He is well worth another try at this trip, especially at this sharp track, and looks an interesting alternative to the odds-on favourite.