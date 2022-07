NAP: Adelisa can take another step forward

Adelisa - 13:00 Lingfield

Adelisa managed to win a maiden in Ireland for Joseph O'Brien last year, but lost her way somewhat after joining Ronald O'Leary, resulting in her joining the burgeoning Kevin Philippart de Foy yard from a reduced mark.

As many often do on their first start for this yard, she attracted good support at Kempton, and duly bounced back to something like her best form, setting a sound gallop and proving much too good for her rivals.

The handicapper has raised her 6 lb for that success, which seems more than fair, and it would be no surprise were she to take another step forward now. Big chance.

No. 1 (4) Adelisa (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST: Tack is very interesting now handicapping

Tack - 14:45 Lingfield

Tack is bred to be useful and showed ability in a big-field maiden on debut at Doncaster last year and built on that promise when hitting the frame on his next start in a good race at Newmarket.

He was given a considerate ride on his reappearance at Newcastle last month, keeping on to be never stronger than at the finish under a hands-and-heels ride, leaving the impression he will take a step forward for that outing.

Tack is just the type that will fulfil his potential now handicapping and an opening mark of 75 looks a lenient one, especially as he is bred to relish the step up to a mile. He has a good draw to work from and a big run is expected.

No. 10 (4) Tack (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY: Rampoldi Plan remains of interest

Rampoldi Plan - 15:55 Lingfield

Rampoldi Plan remains a maiden, but he has plenty of solid efforts to his name, and has the ability to defy this mark when everything goes to plan.

He shaped better than the bare result back in a handicap over course and distance last time, not suited by the steady pace and asked to come from further back than ideal while also meeting some trouble in-running.

Rampoldi Plan now takes on his elders for the first time in a handicap where he receives a handy weight-for-age allowance and he may be worth persevering with.