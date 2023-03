Lincoln Handicap

15:35 Doncaster, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Migration (David Menuisier/ Benoit de la Sayette (3))

Smart performer who showed he can go well fresh and be very competitive off this sort of mark when going close in the Spring Cup at Newbury off 1 lb lower on last year's reappearance. Benoit de la Sayette takes a handy 3 lb off.

2. Awaal (Simon & Ed Crisford/ James Doyle)

Looked a likely type for this race when bolting up on his handicap debut over a mile at Redcar on soft ground last autumn. That was only his fourth start so it would be a major surprise if there isn't more to come. Holds leading claims.

3. Witch Hunter (Richard Hannon/ Sean Levey)

Has done well since equipped with cheekpieces, winning at Wolverhampton in December and posting a smart effort when going close at Lingfield six weeks ago (both over seven furlongs). Yet to show he's as effective on turf, though, and also has stamina to prove tackling a mile for the first time.

4. Greatgadian (Roger Varian/ Aidan Keeley (5))

Useful handicapper who has been in decent form on the all-weather this winter without suggesting he's likely to be winning a race as competitive as this back on turf.

5. Atrium (Charlie Fellowes/ Kieran Shoemark)

Capped off a very solid three-year-old campaign with a win in a 16-runner course-and-distance handicap on good to soft ground in September, staying on to lead in the closing stages to beat Empirestateofmind by half a length. Could have more to come this year and is respected.

6. Boardman (Tim Easterby/ David Allan)

Bagged another three handicaps on turf last spring and acquitted himself with credit from higher marks later in the season. Shaped as if retaining all his ability when seventh in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton on his return and should be spot on now.

7. Safe Voyage (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Veteran who still showed very useful form last year, reaching the frame in valuable handicaps over seven furlongs at Leopardstown and a mile at Ascot last autumn. Was only mid-division in this on last year's reappearance, though.

8. Empirestateofmind (John Quinn/ Taylor Fisher (5))

Was better than ever in the second half of 2022, winning a 16-runner mile handicap at Thirsk and posting excellent runner-up efforts on his final two starts, chasing home Atrium over course and distance (16 ran) before going down only to a Haggas improver at York (20 ran). Evidently well suited to big-field handicaps.

9. Montassib (William Haggas/ Cieren Fallon)

Progressed well last year, scoring at Wetherby and Goodwood before posting some good efforts in top-end handicaps in midsummer, including when fourth in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot. Produced another fine run when second to Wanees over a mile at Haydock on his final start. Tongue tied for the first time here.

10. Baradar (George Boughey/ Kevin Stott)

Was placed in the Group 1 Futurity over course and distance as a two-year-old. Spent the majority of the next two seasons in the doldrums but bounced back to form with a bang to make a winning start for new trainer George Boughey in a seven-furlong handicap here on heavy ground last November. Could be even more to come for this yard and is a player.

11. Bopedro (David O'Meara/ Daniel Tudhope)

Won the Irish Cambridgeshire in 2021 and it didn't take him long to find his feet for this new yard in the second half of last season, finishing the campaign with a fine second over seven furlongs on heavy ground here in October. His stable is always to be feared in these events.

12. Al Mubhir (William Haggas/ Andrea Atzeni)

Showed improved form encountering testing ground for the first time when winning a Haydock handicap over a mile on his final start as a three-year-old. Did that readily and it's likely this lightly-raced type will kick on again this year. Trainer has won this four times.

13. Croupier (Simon & Ed Crisford/ Harry Burns (3))

Improved to win at Windsor in September. Met trouble when fifth to Helm Rock at Haydock next time and got straight back on the up when seeing off 13 rivals at Chelmsford on his final start. There's potential for better again in 2023 but his best form has come under different conditions to what he'll face here.

14. Jimi Hendrix (Ralph Beckett/ Rossa Ryan)

Was an excellent third in the Britannia at Royal Ascot prior to narrowly landing a mile handicap at the Newmarket July meeting. Wasn't so good later in the season but it would be no shock were he to revive after a break. Won a soft-ground maiden on his previous visit here.

15. Wanees (Charles Hills/ Jim Crowley)

Boasts a largely progressive profile and bounced back from a lesser run at Glorious Goodwood (failed to stay a mile and a quarter) when seeing off a few of these rivals over a mile at Haydock on his final start as a three-year-old. Likely capable of better again this year.

16. Eilean Dubh (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Five-year-old who proved progressive and bagged some valuable prizes last term, including a mile handicap at York on his final start in July. Entitled to have needed his first outing in eight months at Wolverhampton three weeks ago but he'll need a big step forward to go close here.

17. Toshizou (Roger Fell/ Jonny Peate (5))

Possibly not the easiest to train (never had more than three outings in a season) but he quickly developed into a very useful handicapper for Joseph O'Brien in Ireland. New connections acquired him for 22,000 guineas last autumn.

18. Encourageable (James Horton/ David Probert)

All-weather novice winner who took a big jump forward when doubling his tally at Thirsk in a mile handicap on soft ground in September, and he was then a respectable sixth to Wanees (Montassib second, Boardman fourth) on his final start. Still fairly low-mileage for a stable which hit the ground running last spring.

19. Revich (Richard Spencer/ Hollie Doyle)

Largely consistent sort who was a good third in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood last July and was also placed at the Ayr Western meeting in September. Sixth is the best he's managed in two previous attempts in this race, though.

20. Helm Rock (Daniel & Claire Kubler/ Ben Curtis)

Won at Carlisle and Wolverhampton in August before notching his third win of the campaign in a mile handicap at Haydock in September. Was well held, however, in a big-field handicap at York on his final start and is vulnerable in this company on his return to action.

21. Majestic (Jack Channon/ George Bass (3))

Took very well to the demands of a big-field handicap when landing the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket over nine furlongs on his final start as a four-year-old. Has more on his plate off 7 lb higher here but his profile is one of steady progression.

22. Yanifer (Harriet Bethell/ Cam Hardie)

Real success story for this yard, gaining a fourth victory of 2022 in a seven-furlong heavy-ground handicap at Catterick in October. Not seen to best effect in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton on his reappearance and should be sharper with that run behind him.