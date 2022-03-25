Lincoln Handicap: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Lincoln Handicap

15:35 Doncaster, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Safe Voyage (John Quinn/ Ryan Sexton (7))

One-time smart performer but just useful in 2022, signing off with fair fourth in Newmarket Group 2 in October. Others look better treated at these weights.

2. Modern News (Charlie Appleby/ Harry Davies (7))

Lightly-raced gelding who quickly reached a smart level when going unbeaten in three handicaps over seven furlongs in 2021, including here. Shaped well after a break when third in Meydan listed race last month. Big player with this step up to a mile sure to suit.

No. 2 (8) Modern News SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 105

3. Brunch (Michael Dods/ Jason Hart)

Kicked on again last term when bagging a mile listed event at Pontefract. Runner-up in this event 12 months ago, so he's highly respected on his seasonal return.

4. Maries's Diamond (Roger Fell/ Rowan Scott)

Useful horse who arrives in decent nick from a spell in Meydan for his current yard, fifth in the Dubai Millennium Stakes there last month. No forlorn hope.

5. Johan (Mick Channon/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Smart handicapper who posted good fourth in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last August. Below par both runs after but no surprise to see him bounce back here for a yard with an excellent record in this event.

6. What's The Story (Keith Dalgleish/ Callum Rodriguez)

Course winner who returned with a good second in a listed event over C&D 12 months ago. Has an eight-month absence to overcome but he still merits consideration.

7. Mujtaba (William Haggas/ Cieren Fallon)

Fast improving colt who made it three from three with the minimum of fuss in a mile Redcar handicap in October. Limit not yet reached, so this son of Dubawi merits serious consideration for his leading yard.

No. 7 (2) Mujtaba SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 98

8. Irish Admiral (William Haggas/ Stevie Donohoe)

Gained a deserved win in a mile Redcar handicap before finishing in midfield in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket. Still has few miles on the clock and needs considering in first-time tongue strap.

9. Saleymm (Simon & Ed Crisford/ Ross Coakley)

Highly progressive son of Dubawi who scored impressively at Chelmsford City and Wolverhampton in November. Since had a wind op, and he's weighted to go close in his hat-trick bid.

10. Revich (Richard Spencer/ Marco Ghiani)

Signed off for 2021 with success in a mile handicap at Ayr in September. A 3 lb rise demands a career best on his seasonal return.

11. Darkness (David O'Meara/ Jason Watson)

Useful French mile winner for Jean-Claude Rouget. Off since coming in last in Longchamp listed event in June but gelded and no surprise to see an improved showing on his debut for his excellent new yard.

12. Fame And Acclaim (Les Eyre/ Lewis Edmunds)

Useful handicapper who is now 13 runs without a victory. Resumes after a wind op, so this consistent sort can't be ruled out for place purposes.

13. Ametist (William Haggas/ Rossa Ryan)

Three-time seven-furlong winner last year who signed off with excellent third (cheekpieces on) in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket. Still relatively lightly raced and one to consider with headgear retained.

No. 13 (13) Ametist SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 94

14. Another Batt (David & Nicola Barron/ Connor Beasley)

Proved a reliable sort in 2021 and he ended his campaign with a seven-furlong handicap win here. One for the shortlist.

15. Scottish Summit (Geoffrey Harker/ PJ McDonald)

Proved ultra consistent without getting his head in front last year and he didn't enjoy the best of runs when seventh at Wolverhampton on his return. Possibilities.

16. United Front (Michael Appleby/ Theodore Ladd (3))

Enjoying a productive AW campaign over the winter, winning a pair of handicaps, and was a good third to Notre Belle Bete at Wolverhampton two weeks ago. Should go well again.

17. Notre Belle Bete (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Fairly useful maiden in Ireland who has taken his form up a notch with back-to-back wins at Lingfield and Wolverhampton for his new yard. Well in the mix under a 5 lb penalty.

No. 17 (21) Notre Belle Bete SBK 11/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 92

18. Eagleway (Ivan Furtado/ Joey Haynes)

Resurgent since fitted with cheekpieces and landed a seven-furlong Southwell handicap before finishing a good fourth there later in January. Not without hope after his lay-off.

19. Hortzadar (David O'Meara/ Cam Hardie)

It's now 12 runs since his last win in 2020, but he posted an excellent third in this event 12 months ago and he must enter calculations once more.

20. Teodolina (Richard Hannon/ John Egan)

Low-mileage four-year-old who wasn't seen out last term after being poorly drawn in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot. Has won off a break before, though, so she's not dismissed after her lay-off.

21. Rogue Bear (Tom Clover/ David Egan)

Progressive sort who made it three from five in a mile Nottingham handicap last autumn. He remains with potential and rates a lively outsider off a workable mark.

No. 21 (19) Rogue Bear (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87

22. Broken Spear (Tony Coyle/ Jonny Peate (7))

Course winner in November who looked rusty after four months off when sixth at Southwell over six furlongs last month. Visor replaces usual cheekpieces and he's no forlorn hope.