NAP

Harmonya Maker - 14:15 Limerick

Harmonya Maker made it two wins from her first three starts over hurdles with an emphatic success at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day, drawing clear from early in the straight to land the spoils by 20 lengths.

This longer trip is likely to unlock more improvement and it's worth giving Harmonya Maker another chance after she made it no further than the third flight when unseating her rider in the listed event won by Hauturiere at Punchestown last time.

No. 1 Harmonya Maker (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Friends N Commerce - 15:25 Limerick

Friends N Commerce progressed further when finishing third in a handicap at Punchestown last time, seemingly relishing the return to three miles as he kept going well to pass the post just a length behind the winner.

That form identifies him as very much the one to beat now back in a maiden and it looks an excellent opportunity for him to belatedly get off the mark.

No. 3 Friends N Commerce (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Patrick G. Kelly, Ireland

Jockey: Philip Donovan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Holiday In Kerry - 14:50 Limerick

Holiday In Kerry returned to form when fitted with first-time cheekpieces at Clonmel 10 days ago, hitting the front entering the straight and sticking to his task well from there to be beaten less than four lengths.

He is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and looks to hold solid each-way claims once again if the headgear continues to have the desired effect.