Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Unexpected Depth - 12:40 Leopardstown

Unexpected Depth overcame market weakness and a 14-month absence to regain the winning thread at Punchestown earlier this month, picking up his third win in four starts in fairly impressive fashion. There is every possibility he hasn't finished improving yet, either, so he gets the vote to continue his progression and add another victory to his CV.

Minella Indo - 14:25 Leopardstown

Minella Indo, one of the best staying novice chasers last season, made a highly encouraging return to action at Wexford in October, giving weight and a thrashing to a race-fit rival, and he supplemented that with a second success of the season at Navan last month, quickly on top of his main rival in the straight. He is a top-class prospect open to further improvement and his claims in this race are there for all to see.

Ramillies - 15:35 Leopardstown

An easy point winner on his sole outing in that sphere, Ramillies came in for plenty of support ahead of his Rules debut at this venue last year, and though he failed to justify favouritism, he did shape better than the bare result suggests, travelling like the best horse in the race before weakening in the final furlong. He should have a lot more to offer going forward and appeals as the one to beat.

Recommended bets

Unexpected Depth - 12:40 Leopardstown
Minella Indo - 14:25 Leopardstown
Ramillies - 15:35 Leopardstown

Monday 28 December, 12.40pm

Monday 28 December, 12.40pm

Back Lay
The Bosses Oscar
Unexpected Depth
Jukebox Jive
Mrs Milner
Dandy Mag
Sneaky Getaway
Premium Package
Morosini
Walk To Freedom
Funky Dady
Dommage Pour Toi
Mortal
Bois De Clamart
Chavi Artist
Commander Of Fleet
A Great View
Anything Will Do
Peaches And Cream
Star Max
Hannon
Oscar Academy
Heroes Of Renown
Cracking Smart
Monday 28 December, 2.25pm

Monday 28 December, 2.25pm

Back Lay
Minella Indo
Delta Work
Presenting Percy
Kemboy
Allaho
A Plus Tard
Samcro
Fakir Doudairies
Tornado Flyer
Melon
Easy Game
Tout Est Permis
Balko Des Flos
Jett
Monday 28 December, 3.35pm

Monday 28 December, 3.35pm

Back Lay
Ramillies
Hamundarson
San Salvador
Unbreakable Bond
Supreme Jet
Que Famoso
Tucson Train
Another Affair
Silver Barrel
Oranmore
