Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Unexpected Depth - 12:40 Leopardstown

Unexpected Depth overcame market weakness and a 14-month absence to regain the winning thread at Punchestown earlier this month, picking up his third win in four starts in fairly impressive fashion. There is every possibility he hasn't finished improving yet, either, so he gets the vote to continue his progression and add another victory to his CV.

No. 6 Unexpected Depth (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Oliver McKiernan, Ireland

Jockey: L. A. McKenna

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 138

Minella Indo - 14:25 Leopardstown

Minella Indo, one of the best staying novice chasers last season, made a highly encouraging return to action at Wexford in October, giving weight and a thrashing to a race-fit rival, and he supplemented that with a second success of the season at Navan last month, quickly on top of his main rival in the straight. He is a top-class prospect open to further improvement and his claims in this race are there for all to see.

No. 10 Minella Indo (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Ramillies - 15:35 Leopardstown

An easy point winner on his sole outing in that sphere, Ramillies came in for plenty of support ahead of his Rules debut at this venue last year, and though he failed to justify favouritism, he did shape better than the bare result suggests, travelling like the best horse in the race before weakening in the final furlong. He should have a lot more to offer going forward and appeals as the one to beat.