- Trainer: Oliver McKiernan, Ireland
- Jockey: L. A. McKenna
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 138
Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Monday...
"He is a top-class prospect open to further improvement..."
Timeform on Minella Indo
Unexpected Depth - 12:40 Leopardstown
Unexpected Depth overcame market weakness and a 14-month absence to regain the winning thread at Punchestown earlier this month, picking up his third win in four starts in fairly impressive fashion. There is every possibility he hasn't finished improving yet, either, so he gets the vote to continue his progression and add another victory to his CV.
Minella Indo - 14:25 Leopardstown
Minella Indo, one of the best staying novice chasers last season, made a highly encouraging return to action at Wexford in October, giving weight and a thrashing to a race-fit rival, and he supplemented that with a second success of the season at Navan last month, quickly on top of his main rival in the straight. He is a top-class prospect open to further improvement and his claims in this race are there for all to see.
Ramillies - 15:35 Leopardstown
An easy point winner on his sole outing in that sphere, Ramillies came in for plenty of support ahead of his Rules debut at this venue last year, and though he failed to justify favouritism, he did shape better than the bare result suggests, travelling like the best horse in the race before weakening in the final furlong. He should have a lot more to offer going forward and appeals as the one to beat.
Recommended bets
Unexpected Depth - 12:40 Leopardstown
Minella Indo - 14:25 Leopardstown
Ramillies - 15:35 Leopardstown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Leop 28th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 28 December, 12.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Bosses Oscar
|Unexpected Depth
|Jukebox Jive
|Mrs Milner
|Dandy Mag
|Sneaky Getaway
|Premium Package
|Morosini
|Walk To Freedom
|Funky Dady
|Dommage Pour Toi
|Mortal
|Bois De Clamart
|Chavi Artist
|Commander Of Fleet
|A Great View
|Anything Will Do
|Peaches And Cream
|Star Max
|Hannon
|Oscar Academy
|Heroes Of Renown
|Cracking Smart
Leop 28th Dec (3m Grd1 Chs)Show Hide
Monday 28 December, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Minella Indo
|Delta Work
|Presenting Percy
|Kemboy
|Allaho
|A Plus Tard
|Samcro
|Fakir Doudairies
|Tornado Flyer
|Melon
|Easy Game
|Tout Est Permis
|Balko Des Flos
|Jett
Leop 28th Dec (2m INHF)Show Hide
Monday 28 December, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ramillies
|Hamundarson
|San Salvador
|Unbreakable Bond
|Supreme Jet
|Que Famoso
|Tucson Train
|Another Affair
|Silver Barrel
|Oranmore