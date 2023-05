NAP

Shamida - 20:30 Leopardstown

Shamida again shaped encouragingly after seven months off when finishing third at this course 12 days ago, sticking to her task well to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner.

The way she kept on at the finish suggests the longer trip here could unlock more improvement and she already has the best form on offer in this line-up.

Trained by Dermot Weld, who is starting to hit top form (78% of horses running to form), Shamida rates a solid selection to open her account at the third attempt.

No. 8 (8) Shamida (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Bella Blue Eyes - 17:10 Leopardstown

Bella Blue Eyes offered plenty to work on when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Tipperary in August, leaving the impression the experience would bring her on significantly.

She was still beaten only three and a half lengths at the line and her rider wasn't hard on her once it became clear she wasn't going to threaten the winner.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and Bella Blue Eyes seems sure to take plenty of beating if picking up where she left off nine months ago with an improved display.

No. 15 (20) Bella Blue Eyes (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Tudor Manor - 19:30 Leopardstown

Tudor Manor made an encouraging return from nine months off when finishing fifth at Limerick last time, doing his best work late on and leaving the impression he would be sharper for the run.

Beaten just a length and a half at the line, he can line up from the same mark today and, though still a maiden after 10 starts under Rules, there should be a race like this in him when everything falls right.