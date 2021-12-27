Leopardstown Racing Tips: Porter can Floor Klassical's Dreams

- Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Tuesday 28 December
"Provided he is none the worse for that (he galloped away immediately afterwards) he still looks the one to beat..."
NAP
Flooring Porter - 13:45 Leopardstown
Flooring Porter did nothing but progress last season, winning four times in all, notably this race before going on to record an all-the-way success in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, both times getting the better of Sire du Berlais.
Things didn't go to plan when pulled up in the Champion Stayers Hurdle won by Klassical Dream at Punchestown on his final start last season, but he had definte excuses that day, and Flooring Porter would have probably won on his seasonal return in a Grade 2 at Navan had he not stepped at the second-last, still having a bit to do but leaving the impression he had more in the locker if pressed. Provided he is none the worse for that (he galloped away immediately afterwards) he still looks the one to beat.
NEXT BEST
Galopin des Champs - 14:55 Leopardstown
Galopin des Champs faces some useful-looking rivals who have had the benefit of at least one run over fences here, but he was very progressive over hurdles last season, and should be able to make a winning start in this sphere if transferring that ability to these larger obstacles.
His stablemate Blue Sari looks a sure-fire improver, while Fury Road brings Grade 1 form to the table, so they aren't overlooked easily, but Galopin des Champs arrives with untapped potential, is still only a five-year-old and it would be no surprise were he to prove one of the best in the division when the season is out.
EACH WAY
A Great View - 13:10 Leopardstown
A Great View is a regular in this race having contested the last four renewals, his best effort came when beaten a short head in second in the 2017 edition, but he has left the impression he is capable of defying this reduced mark on his last two starts, doing well to finish as close as he did when runner-up to one who was on a 'going' day in a steadily-run race at Navan earlier this month.
A Great View was given too much to do with the winner who raced more prominently, but his finishing effort suggests he is more than capable of landing one of these valuable handicaps despite his rising age, and Mark Walsh back in the saddle is a big plus.
