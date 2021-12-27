To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Leopardstown Racing Tips: Porter can Floor Klassical's Dreams

Leopardstown
The Savills Chase is the feature race at Leopardstown on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Tuesday 28 December

"Provided he is none the worse for that (he galloped away immediately afterwards) he still looks the one to beat..."

NAP

Flooring Porter - 13:45 Leopardstown

Flooring Porter did nothing but progress last season, winning four times in all, notably this race before going on to record an all-the-way success in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, both times getting the better of Sire du Berlais.

Things didn't go to plan when pulled up in the Champion Stayers Hurdle won by Klassical Dream at Punchestown on his final start last season, but he had definte excuses that day, and Flooring Porter would have probably won on his seasonal return in a Grade 2 at Navan had he not stepped at the second-last, still having a bit to do but leaving the impression he had more in the locker if pressed. Provided he is none the worse for that (he galloped away immediately afterwards) he still looks the one to beat.

NEXT BEST

Galopin des Champs - 14:55 Leopardstown

Galopin des Champs faces some useful-looking rivals who have had the benefit of at least one run over fences here, but he was very progressive over hurdles last season, and should be able to make a winning start in this sphere if transferring that ability to these larger obstacles.

His stablemate Blue Sari looks a sure-fire improver, while Fury Road brings Grade 1 form to the table, so they aren't overlooked easily, but Galopin des Champs arrives with untapped potential, is still only a five-year-old and it would be no surprise were he to prove one of the best in the division when the season is out.

EACH WAY

A Great View - 13:10 Leopardstown

A Great View is a regular in this race having contested the last four renewals, his best effort came when beaten a short head in second in the 2017 edition, but he has left the impression he is capable of defying this reduced mark on his last two starts, doing well to finish as close as he did when runner-up to one who was on a 'going' day in a steadily-run race at Navan earlier this month.

A Great View was given too much to do with the winner who raced more prominently, but his finishing effort suggests he is more than capable of landing one of these valuable handicaps despite his rising age, and Mark Walsh back in the saddle is a big plus.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Flooring Porter @ 3.65 in the 13:45 Leopardstown
Next Best - Back Galopin des Champs @ 2.89/5 in the 14:55 Leopardstown
Each Way - Back A Great View @ 13.012/1 in the 13:10 Leopardstown

Leopardstown 28th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 December, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gentlemansgame
Coltor
Futurum Regem
Pour Pavore
A Great View
Duffle Coat
Dunboyne
Maze Runner
Dark Voyager
Coventry
Panda Boy
Port Stanley
Authorized Art
Holymacapony
Doctor Duffy
Whatucallher
Unexpected Depth
Whatsnotoknow
The Very Man
Tout Est Permis
Silver Sheen
Winter Fog
De Name Escapes Me
Kilfenora
Whirling Dervish
Whatsyourstatus
Baptism Of Fire
Walking On Glass
Ardhill
Ballycastle Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 28th Dec (3m Grd1 Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 December, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Klassical Dream
Flooring Porter
Sire Du Berlais
Abacadabras
Ronald Pump
Commander Of Fleet
Saldier
Grand Roi
Sams Profile
Burning Victory
Mr Adjudicator
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 28th Dec (2m5f Beg Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 December, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fury Road
Galopin Des Champs
Blue Sari
Floueur
Crosshill
Aint That A Shame
Opposites Attract
Column Of Fire
Il Courra
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

