NAP

Flooring Porter - 13:45 Leopardstown

Flooring Porter was a bit below form when fourth to Home By The Lee, Bob Olinger and Ashdale Bob at Navan last month, but he left the impression he was in need of the run, and more importantly that he wasn't best suited by the two and a half mile trip.

A dual winner of the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, he'll relish this return to three miles, while he is also much better off at the weights, and is strongly fancied to go one place better than in this race 12 months ago, where he ran a mighty race given he lost a lot of ground at the start.

No. 5 Flooring Porter (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Maxxum - 13:10 Leopardstown

Gordon Elliott is mob-handed in this big-field handicap but of his runners it is Maxxum who stands out a mile. He was gambled on when runner-up on his debut for this yard at Punchestown in October, but he bumped into one on that occasion, and had no problem going one place better at Navan last time.

That was a much-improved display and he had any amount in hand, so while a 17 lb rise in the weights may look excessive, it is fully justified, and he should have even more to offer now. Maxxum strikes as the type who will rack up a sequence and is very much one to keep on the right side.