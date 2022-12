NAP

Three Stripe Life - 13:45 Leopardstown

Mighty Potter disappointingly doesn't take his chance but that may well open the door for his stablemate Three Stripe Life. He was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles last season and made an excellent impression when beating Unexpected Depth by 12 lengths on his debut over fences at Naas last month.

He was backed into favouritism ahead of Mighty Potter for the Dinmore on the back of that effort and he is well worth another chance to prove why. Three Stripe Life was still travelling powerfully when a mistake at the eighth fence caused his rider to lose his irons and he was ultimately pulled up. However, he is clearly held in high regard, and will relish the step up to three miles, so he has to be high on the shortlist.

No. 7 Three Stripe Life (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Ballykeel - 12:00 Leopardstown

Ballykeel won a maiden hurdle over two and a half miles at this track last season and he has caught the eye on more than one occasion since switched to fences recently.

He showed something to work on when third to stablemate Three Stripe Life on his chase debut at Naas and ran to a similar level next time while leaving the impression he could improve with his jumping. Ballykeel's jumping was much more assured last time, but he wasn't at all given a hard time, and he looks very interesting now making his handicap debut from what could turn out to be a lenient opening mark.