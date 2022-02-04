Leopardstown Racing Tips: Fil Dor can make it four from four

- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Leopardstown on Saturday.
"Fil Dor is very much the type to go on improving and he is fancied to maintain his unbeaten record here to put himself bang on course for a trip to the Cheltenham Festival."
NAP: Fill your boots with Fil Dor
Gordon Elliott saddles two runners as he seeks his third success in this Grade 1 since 2017. The Tide Turns had a bit in hand when making a successful hurdling debut at Punchestown three weeks ago, but preference is for stablemate Fil Dor, who comfortably sets the standard in this line-up according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Fil Dor showed useful form when making it three from three over hurdles with a dominant win in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle over this course and distance last time, just needing to be pushed out as he stayed on strongly to land the spoils by seven lengths.
Already one of the ante-post favourites for the Triumph Hurdle, Fil Dor is very much the type to go on improving and he is fancied to maintain his unbeaten record here to put himself bang on course for a trip to the Cheltenham Festival.
NEXT BEST: Kemboy can be king again
Kemboy bounced back to form in no uncertain terms when finishing third in the Savills Chase at this course last time, producing another top-class performance to hit the frame in that particular race for the fourth year in a row (successful in 2018).
Relatively unfancied in the betting at 11/1, Kemboy was headed for the first time on the approach to the last after making all to that point, ultimately losing out by less than a length behind the winner Galvin.
That was a big step in the right direction and Kemboy followed a second-place finish in the Savills Chase with a deserved success in this race last season, so his connections will understandably have high hopes of him getting his head back in front again here.
After all, Minella Indo is the only horse in the race with superior form and it's fair to say that Kemboy has less to prove than a rival who ran poorly on his latest outing in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
EACH-WAY: Don't look past Dunboyne
Dunboyne stepped up on his previous efforts and very much caught the eye when fifth in a Pertemps qualifier over this course and distance last time, showing more than enough to suggest he is up to winning races from a mark of 128.
After meeting trouble on more than one occasion, he kept on well under hands-and-heels riding late on to pass the post only seven lengths behind the winner, looking unlucky not to finish closer still.
Still low mileage after only seven starts over hurdles, Dunboyne may yet have more to offer when the emphasis is more on stamina and he should get a solid gallop to aim at here. He is one to keep on the right side for his powerful yard.
