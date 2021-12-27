- Trainer: Michael Scudamore
Leiester Racing Tips: Big performance expect from Lebowski
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leicester on Wednesday.
"...it will be a big surprise if he doesn’t prove better than a mark of 127..."
NAP
Lebowski has made a faultless start over hurdles for Michael Scudamore, winning a couple of novice hurdles at Ffos Las and Ayr, and he should have even more to offer now handicapping. He proved a class apart in a race which has worked out well in November and didn't need to improve to follow up under a penalty at Ayr last time, though he had more in hand than the three-length margin suggests. Lebowski looks a good prospect, and it will be a big surprise if he doesn't prove better than a mark of 127, so he is strongly fancied to maintain his unbeaten record over hurdles.
NEXT BEST
French-recruit Red Happy looks very interesting having his first start for David Pipe. He is still only a four-year-old, but he has already won three times over fences in his native France, and was claimed out of Gabriel Leenders' yard for €20,352 after winning at Fontainebleau last month in this headgear combination (blinkers and tongue strap). That form is hard to get a firm grasp on, but on Timeform figures, a BHA mark of 123 looks very workable, especially with his weight-for-age allowance, and he has joined a yard that have had plenty of success with similar types in the past.
EACH WAY
Crossing Lines - 13:03 Leicester
Thus looks a decidedly weak maiden hurdle, so it could be worth chancing Rules debutant Crossing Lines at the prices. He is a well related sort - a half-brother to three winners, including a useful chaser - and he won two of his three starts in points in 2019. Clearly, he has had some problems since, but he represents a yard that know how to ready one after an absence, and he won't have to be anything special to make a winning start here.
