Leicester Racing Tips: You had to be Encouraged

Leicester
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets at Leicester on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leicester on Friday.

"...he has to go close if building on that effort having been left on the same mark..."

NAP: Encouraged interesting following promising return

Encouraged - 16:25 Leicester

Encouraged has only an ordinary pedigree, but he looked very useful when winning a five-furlong maiden on his sole start for Joseph O'Brien in 2020 before having an unsuccessful time in Hong Kong. He has since switched to James Fanshawe and he very much caught the eye on yard debut at Kempton last month, given a patient ride but moving into the contest threateningly when hampered around two furlongs out. Encouraged ran on again once finding his stride and left the impression he is on a workable mark. The switch back to turf is no issue and he has to go close if building on that effort having been left on the same mark.

NEXT BEST: Naranco sets a good standard

Naranco - 14:10 Leicester

Naranco cost 300,000 guineas as a foal - has a lovely pedigree - and shaped with plenty of promise on his debut over this trip at Kempton in January. He was strong enough in the market against the odds-on favourite, who put his experience to good use - and has since won again - so the form looks solid and Naranco looks a sure-fire improver on the back of that run. He sets a good standard of those with previous form and, provided none of the newcomers are above-average, he should take plenty of beating switched to turf.

NEXT BEST: Chance a course specialist on return

Croeso Cymraeg - 15:20 Leicester

This looks competitive, but Croeso Cymraeg looks an attractive price for one with a record like his round here, and he has gone well when fresh in the past, too. His last victory came over a mile and a quarter at this venue in June last year and he returns from just a 3 lb higher mark, while the step up in trip will be no bother to him. Admittedly, he isn't the most straightforward, but the addition of first-time cheekpieces is an interesting move, and he represents a trainer that is going along nicely.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Encouraged @ 4.03/1 in the 16:25 Leicester
NEXT BEST - Back Naranco @ 2.56/4 in the 14:10 Leicester
EACH WAY - Back Croeso Cymraeg @ 19.018/1 in the 15:20 Leicester

