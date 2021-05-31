Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Croeso Cymraeg - 15:10 Leicester

Croeso Cymraeg was progressive last season and he shaped like the best horse at the weights when beaten a neck in second on his return over course and distance two weeks ago. He travelled strongly and the manner in which he moved into contention suggests he has even more to offer this year, just finding the race-fit winner too tough in the closing stages. He is expected to go one place better from a 3 lb higher mark.

No. 9 (10) Croeso Cymraeg SBK 5/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

Sonning - 15:45 Leicester

This looks between the progressive pair Sonning and Big Boy Bobby with preference for the former, who proved his opening mark all wrong when coming clear with another well-handicapped sort in a good race at Beverley on his return. He is best not judged on his poor performance at Chester since as he never looked at ease on the unique track and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.

No. 1 (1) Sonning (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Persaria - 16:50 Leicester

Persaria is from a good sprinting family - she is a sister to multiple Group 1 winner The Tin Man and a half-sister to Deacon Blues - and she should be capable of much better than she has shown so far. She showed something to work on when runner-up on her turf debut at Lingfield three weeks ago and she is bred to be much better than an opening mark of 65. It would be no surprise were she to prove a different proposition now.