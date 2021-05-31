To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Leicester
There's an interesting card at Leicester on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leicester on Tuesday...

"...he remains a handicapper to be positive about..."

Timeform on Sonning

Croeso Cymraeg - 15:10 Leicester

Croeso Cymraeg was progressive last season and he shaped like the best horse at the weights when beaten a neck in second on his return over course and distance two weeks ago. He travelled strongly and the manner in which he moved into contention suggests he has even more to offer this year, just finding the race-fit winner too tough in the closing stages. He is expected to go one place better from a 3 lb higher mark.

Sonning - 15:45 Leicester

This looks between the progressive pair Sonning and Big Boy Bobby with preference for the former, who proved his opening mark all wrong when coming clear with another well-handicapped sort in a good race at Beverley on his return. He is best not judged on his poor performance at Chester since as he never looked at ease on the unique track and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.

Persaria - 16:50 Leicester

Persaria is from a good sprinting family - she is a sister to multiple Group 1 winner The Tin Man and a half-sister to Deacon Blues - and she should be capable of much better than she has shown so far. She showed something to work on when runner-up on her turf debut at Lingfield three weeks ago and she is bred to be much better than an opening mark of 65. It would be no surprise were she to prove a different proposition now.

Smart Stat

Mr McCann - 13:25 Leicester

123 - The number of KODIAC's progeny that have won on Flat debut

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Croeso Cymraeg @ 6.05/1 in the 15:10 at Leicester
Back Sonning @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:45 at Leicester
Back Persaria @ 4.57/2 in the 16:50 at Leicester

Leicester 1st Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Citys Phantom
Flying West
Croeso Cymraeg
Polyphony
Amir Kabir
Luckys Dream
Kattani
Uzincso
Jazz Party
Angel On High
Red October
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leicester 1st Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Menai Bridge
Desert History
The Thunderer
Sonning
Night Of Dreams
Night Moment
Big Boy Bobby
Classy Dame
One More Su
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leicester 1st Jun (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Capla Dream
Silent Flame
Velocistar
Persaria
Night Of Romance
Ocean Eyes
Liberty Bay
Lhebayeb
Chica Bella
Sea Of Charm
Mops Gem
Rania
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips