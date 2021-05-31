- Trainer: James Evans
- Jockey: Dougie Costello
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 78
Leicester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leicester on Tuesday...
"...he remains a handicapper to be positive about..."
Timeform on Sonning
Croeso Cymraeg - 15:10 Leicester
Croeso Cymraeg was progressive last season and he shaped like the best horse at the weights when beaten a neck in second on his return over course and distance two weeks ago. He travelled strongly and the manner in which he moved into contention suggests he has even more to offer this year, just finding the race-fit winner too tough in the closing stages. He is expected to go one place better from a 3 lb higher mark.
This looks between the progressive pair Sonning and Big Boy Bobby with preference for the former, who proved his opening mark all wrong when coming clear with another well-handicapped sort in a good race at Beverley on his return. He is best not judged on his poor performance at Chester since as he never looked at ease on the unique track and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.
Persaria is from a good sprinting family - she is a sister to multiple Group 1 winner The Tin Man and a half-sister to Deacon Blues - and she should be capable of much better than she has shown so far. She showed something to work on when runner-up on her turf debut at Lingfield three weeks ago and she is bred to be much better than an opening mark of 65. It would be no surprise were she to prove a different proposition now.
Smart Stat
Mr McCann - 13:25 Leicester
123 - The number of KODIAC's progeny that have won on Flat debut
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Leicester 1st Jun (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 June, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Citys Phantom
|Flying West
|Croeso Cymraeg
|Polyphony
|Amir Kabir
|Luckys Dream
|Kattani
|Uzincso
|Jazz Party
|Angel On High
|Red October
Leicester 1st Jun (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 June, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Menai Bridge
|Desert History
|The Thunderer
|Sonning
|Night Of Dreams
|Night Moment
|Big Boy Bobby
|Classy Dame
|One More Su
Leicester 1st Jun (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 June, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Capla Dream
|Silent Flame
|Velocistar
|Persaria
|Night Of Romance
|Ocean Eyes
|Liberty Bay
|Lhebayeb
|Chica Bella
|Sea Of Charm
|Mops Gem
|Rania