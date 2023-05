NAP

Leicester - 15:30 - Back Prophet's Dream

No. 1 (5) Prophet's Dream SBK 10/11 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Sir Mark Todd

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

Prophet's Dream showed plenty on his handicap debut on his final start last season and produced a big career-best effort to open his account on his return from 11 months off at Bath earlier this month.

He was given a positive ride, soon leading and quickening clear around two furlongs out and eased down near the finish. The handicapper has hit him with an 11 lb rise for that success, but Prophet's Dream should have even more to offer, and another positive ride will see him to good effect at this track.

NEXT BEST

Leicester - 14:30 - Back Impressive Act

Impressive Act is another expensive purchase for the Charlie Appleby yard with a beautiful pedigree and he also shaped with plenty of promise on his debut in a good-looking maiden at York 12 days ago.

He appeared to know his job initially but showed signs of greenness when asked for his effort, picked up in the final furlong by the winner who had already shown plenty on his debut. Impressive Act sets a healthy standard on form and, with improvement expected, he should be hard to beat.