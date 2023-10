A Leicester NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Leicester NAP - 17:10 - Back Lowton

No. 3 (3) Lowton SBK 15/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 87

Lowton shaped encouragingly when fourth in a big-field handicap at York last time, passing the post only two and a quarter lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been met trouble at a crucial stage of the race.

Regardless, that was a career-best effort in first-time blinkers and there was certainly plenty to like about the way he came home once finally seeing some daylight. Still unexposed after just five starts and yet proven in the mud, Lowton remains one to be interested in from an unchanged mark.

Back Lowton @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Leicester Next Best - 14:15 - Back Kamanika

No. 4 (3) Kamanika (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Alex Jary

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 69

Kamanika resumed winning ways with a comfortable success at Sandown last month, hitting the front entering the final furlong and just needing to be kept up to her work from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That performance underlined that she goes very well in the mud and she's proven at the track as well having won over course and distance back in June.

A likeable filly, Kamanika is bidding for a fourth victory of 2023 altogether and there is no reason why she shouldn't be thereabouts once again from just a 2 lb higher mark than last time, with the fine form of the Joseph Parr yard (78% of horses running to form) also giving cause for optimism.