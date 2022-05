NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Midnight Train

Midnight Train - 14:20 Leicester

Clive Cox has his team in good order at present and Midnight Train arrives in top form having won both of his starts in handicaps so far this year. He showed improved form to make a winning reappearance over a mile at Windsor in April, but didn't need to progress again upped to this trip when following up at Nottingham a fortnight ago. He did win with more in hand than the official margin, though, idling once hitting the front, and he is the type that can stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.

No. 8 (4) Midnight Train SBK 3/1 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST: Follow Your Heart still in form

Follow Your Heart - 13:20 Leicester

Follow Your Heart is yet to win since moving to Mark Loughnane, but he has shaped better than the bare result on each of his four starts, and the form of his course and distance third last month in working out well. He went well for a long way returned to turf over seven furlongs at Haydock last time, but wasn't suited by the emphasis on stamina that day, so the move back to six furlongs looks a good one. He is on a mark from what he can be competitive from and he isn't one to overlook.

No. 1 (8) Follow Your Heart (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 74

EACH-WAY: Sadiqaa interesting back at Leicester

Sadiqaa - 14:50 Leicester

Sadiqaa made a winning debut over six furlongs at this course as a juvenile and she was a good third in a handicap over course and distance last summer, before winning a handicap at Newmarket from a 1 lb higher mark on his next start. He shaped well under a considerate ride on his return back here last month and didn't appear to stay over an extended mile at Nottingham last time. The return to this trip and venue will suit and he is handicapped to launch a bold bid.