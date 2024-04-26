Tony Calvin Tips

Leicester Racing Tips: Al Mubhir can strike on return

Leicester
There is a competitive card at Leicester on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Leicester on Saturday.

"...he still appeals as a horse who can develop even further this season..."

  • A Leicester Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Leicester NAP - 14:05 - Back Al Mubhir

    Al Mubhir ran out a clear-cut winner of this race 12 months ago from a 7 lb lower mark and he looks very interesting on his return to action despite being higher in the weights.

    He goes particularly well in testing conditions, so the ground will be in his favour, and he actually shaped better than the bare result on a number of occasions last year following his success here. You can ignore his latest run at Kempton in December, as all-weather racing plainly didn't suit him, and he still appeals as a horse who can develop even further this season.

    Leicester Next Best - 16:55 - Back Ey Up Its Jazz

    Ey Up Its Jazz won this race under similar conditions 12 months ago, and he was strong in the betting for his return to action over seven furlongs at Thirsk 18 days ago.

    He shaped better than the distance beaten suggests on that occasion, briefly throwing down a challenge before the lack of a recent outing seemingly told, and he is expected to strip much fitter for that outing now back at six furlongs.

