Leicester Racing Tips: Afaak to resume winning ways

Leicester
Timeform's Andrew Asquith picks out three bets at Leicester

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leicester on Monday.

"Testing conditions shouldn’t pose a problem – handles soft ground – and this looks a good opportunity..."

NAP: Too well treated to ignore

Afaak - 16:00 Leicester

Afaak is a smart handicapper at best but hasn't won since victorious in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in 2019. He lost his way somewhat last season, but as a result has fallen to an attractive mark, now 4 lb lower in the weights than for his latest win.

He left the impression he retained all of his ability on his return at Newbury in August, though, and built on that encouraging run when beaten a neck by the well-handicapped Nugget at Haydock last month. That rival went on to run a solid race in the Balmoral Handicap earlier this month and Afaak looks a serious player here. Testing conditions shouldn't pose a problem - handles soft ground - and this looks a good opportunity.

NEXT BEST: Tawny Port overpriced

Tawny Port - 16:35 Leicester

Tawny Port hasn't won on turf for over two years, but he has plenty of form on it, including in soft ground. He was running consistently well on the all-weather earlier this year - barring his latest run in March over a trip too far - and he looks attractively weighted on his return from a break.

He last win came at Chelmsford in January 2020, but he is now 14 lb lower in the weights and finds himself in a winnable race. The Stuart Williams yard are going through a quiet spell at present, but that is more than factored into his price, and it would be no surprise to see him put up a bold bid on his return from a break from his lower turf mark.

EACH WAY: More to come from Bella

Bella Caelia - 13:40 Leicester

Brian Meehan is enjoying a good end to the season and Bella Caelia left the impression she is up to winning a race of this nature when fifth on nursery debut at Brighton earlier this month.

She didn't show much in her first three starts but she was clearly still learning on the job and she showed much improved form in first-time blinkers last time, while also proving her effectiveness in testing conditions. The headgear stays on now and it won't take much more progress for her to play a leading role here.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Afaak @ 2.56/4 in the 16:00 Leicester
Next Best - Back Tawny Port @ 10.09/1 in the 16:35 Leicester
Each Way - Back Bella Caelia @ 6.05/1 in the 13:40 Leicester

Bet slip

Close

