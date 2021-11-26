Ladbrokes Trophy: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Ladbrokes Trophy

3:00 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Brahma Bull (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)

Very smart chaser who arrives on back of a good third to Galvin in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last month. Much respected Irish raider.

2. Eklat de Rire (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Has quickly made up into a very smart chaser and made it three wins from four starts in this sphere when landing a listed event at Wexford last month. Sound jumper who looks to have got in lightly for his handicap bow and is a leading player.

3. Cloth Cap (Jonjo O'Neill/ Tom Scudamore)

Big improver last term and was an impressive all-the-way winner of this contest. Had a wind op before posting an encouraging fourth at Cheltenham on his return, so another bold showing is on the cards.

4. Annamix (Willie Mullins/ Jack Foley (5))

Arrives on a losing run, but he's a smart chaser who was a good second to Galvin in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last month. Others look better treated at these weights, however.

5. Ontheropes (Willie Mullins/ Sean O'Keeffe)

Got off the mark at the sixth attempt over fences with a much-improved display on his return in the Munster National last month. Hit with a 12 lb rise but looks the pick of the Mullins trio.

6. Fiddlerontheroof (Colin Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Finished a fine second to Monkfish in the Grade 1 Broadway Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in the spring and bounced back to winning ways in a two-and-a-half-mile listed chase at Carlisle on his return. This return to further will suit and he is not discounted for an in-form yard.

7. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/ Jack Tudor (3))

Scored four times in a fine first campaign over fences, and he has taken his form up another notch this term, finishing runner-up in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby last time. Tongue strap is back on here and he's no forlorn hope.

8. Brave Eagle (Nicky Henderson/ James Bowen)

Won four out of his first five outings over fences last term and he got right back on track after 10 months off when fourth in a three-mile Chepstow handicap on his return. This is much tougher, however.

9. Mister Malarky (Colin Tizzard/ Harry Kimber (7))

Talented when on-song and he was at the top of his game when landing a three-mile handicap chase at Ascot last term. Yet to fire in two runs this season, however, so others are much preferred despite his yard going well.

10. Copperhead (Colin Tizzard/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Course-and-distance scorer but is without a win since 2019. Was disappointing last season, including over hurdles on his final start at Cheltenham in March, and he goes back chasing now with plenty to prove.

11. Potterman (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Awarded bet365 Chase at Sandown in the spring and comes here on the back of an excellent second in the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton. Reliable sort who is shortlisted off an unchanged mark.

12. Enrilo (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Took really well to fences last term and was first past the post in the bet365 Chase at Sandown only to be disqualified for causing interference late on. Course winner who has more to offer and is firmly in the picture here.

13. Remastered (David Pipe/ Fergus Gillard (3))

Quickly made up into a smart novice chaser last term and he made an encouraging return when third over hurdles at Aintree three weeks ago. Remains unexposed over fences and he shouldn't be underestimated.

14. Canelo (Alan King/ Tom Bellamy)

Won the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby on Boxing Day and shaped with encouragement when seventh on his seasonal reappearance in a three-mile handicap chase at Bangor earlier this month. This demands a clear personal best, though.

15. The Hollow Ginge (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Very useful staying chaser on his day who got back on track when runner-up in a handicap chase at Cheltenham on his return. Also fourth in this event 12 months ago, so a bold bid can't be ruled out despite a 5 lb rise for his Cheltenham effort.

16. Demachine (Kerry Lee/ Richard Patrick)

Won his first two chases last term and took his form up a notch when runner-up to Remastered in the Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot. Has a nine-month absence to overcome but remains with potential.

17. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Landed the Southern National at Fontwell on his reappearance last season but his form proved mixed after that. Resumes here after undergoing wind surgery and others appeal more.

18. Fortescue (Henry Daly/ Hugh Nugent (5))

Ended last term with wins at Sandown and Perth and he resumed with a good third in a Kelso handicap last month. This is much tougher, however.

19. Full Back (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Low-mileage sort who bagged small-field novice chases at Plumpton and Exeter either side of Christmas. Returned with a solid seventh in a Chepstow handicap but looks to have plenty on his plate here.

20. One More Fleurie (Ian Williams/ Charlie Todd (3)

Highly progressive novice chaser last term who won his last four completed starts. Was well held at Ascot on his return, though, and he needs to get back on track now.

21. Danny Whizzbang (Milton Harris/ Mitchell Bastyan (3))

Looked an excellent prospect for Paul Nicholls when taking a Grade 2 novice here but failed to go on as expected. Has slipped to a good mark, though, so is interesting on his debut for an in-form yard and in a first-time visor.