King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

15:40 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Bolshoi Ballet (Aidan O'Brien/ Sean Levey)

Belmont Derby winner in 2021 but winless since and not up to this.

2. Deauville Legend (James Ferguson/ Oisin Murphy)

Most progressive last year, winning twice at Group level (including Great Voltigeur at York) before excellent fourth of 22 in Melbourne Cup on final outing. Respectable fourth to Pyledriver in Hardwicke Stakes at this C&D on return five weeks ago but big step forward required here.

3. Hamish (William Haggas/ Richard Kingscote)

Very smart gelding who landed the Group 3 Ormonde at Chester for the second year running on his reappearance in May. Narrowly defied penalty in Group 3 at York since but vulnerable at this level over a distance short of his optimum.

4. Hukum (Owen Burrows/ Jim Crowley)

Very smart and likeable type who gained his first success at the highest level in the Coronation Cup at Epsom (1½m, good) last summer. First outing since when claiming the scalp of last year's Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown (1¼m) in May. Sure to go well again.

No. 4 (4) Hukum (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

5. Luxembourg (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Left reappearance run behind when recording a third success at the top level (one in each season to date) in Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, seen to good effect from the front. However, was beaten four lengths when runner-up in Prince of Wales's Stakes here since.

6. Point Lonsdale (Aidan O'Brien/ Adam Kirby)

Low-mileage four-year-old who has resumed better than ever this spring with successes in 10f Alleged Stakes at the Curragh and Huxley Stakes at Chester. However, limitations exposed back at this level when 9¼ lengths third of 5 to Emily Upjohn in Coronation Cup at Epsom (12f, good to firm) 57 days ago.

7. Pyledriver (William Muir & Chris Grassick/ P. J. McDonald)

Career best when winning this race last year. First run since when recording his third C&D win in Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal Meeting five weeks ago despite taking a while to settle. Must be respected.

8. Westover (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

High-class three-year-old who was third in the Derby before landing the Irish equivalent last summer. At least as good this season, unsuited by emphasis on speed when second to Emily Upjohn in Coronation Cup at Epsom before landing odds in Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud 3 weeks ago. Not taken lightly.

9. Emily Upjohn (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Most unlucky in the Oaks last summer, stumbling at start and forced wide. Signed off 2022 with an emphatic success in Fillies and Mares over C&D. Took form to another level when making impressive winning return in Coronation Cup at Epsom and lost nothing in defeat in Eclipse three weeks ago. Big shout.

No. 9 (8) Emily Upjohn SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

10. Auguste Rodin (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Comfortable winner of Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (heavy) final start at two. Ran no sort of race when favourite for 2000 Guineas but back with a bang when winning the Derby at Epsom by half a length from King of Steel. Landed odds in Irish Derby since, albeit made heavy weather of it. Strong claims.

No. 10 (11) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

11. King of Steel (Roger Varian/ Kevin Stott)

Impressive debut winner at Nottingham who found the Futurity all too much just 10 days later but massive improvement on return for a new yard when finding only Auguste Rodin too good in the Derby, going clear briefly but collared late. Easy winner of Group 2 at Royal Ascot since and more to come.