King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

15:35 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Broome (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/ Ryan Moore)

Very smart horse who looked better than ever when winning the Hardwicke Stakes over this course and distance five weeks ago, ridden aggressively from the front. This will be much harder to dominate, however, and he was beaten over nine lengths in this 12 months ago.

2. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ James Doyle)

Top-class horse who had finished a creditable second in this prior to recording a third Group 1 win in imperious style in the Juddmonte International at York last summer. Proved at least as good as ever back from four months off when beaten a neck in the Eclipse at Sandown last time, finishing strongly after meeting trouble. Must have a big shout.

No. 2 (2) Mishriff (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

3. Pyledriver (William Muir & Chris Grassick/ P. J. McDonald)

Took his place at the top table with victory in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last year, ridden more prominently and gamely getting back up near the finish. Arguably unlucky not to win the Dubai Sheema Classic in March but was easily brushed aside in this year's renewal of the Coronation Cup. More needed for him to play a leading role.

4. Torquator Tasso (Marcel Weiss, Germany/ Rene Piechulek)

Won twice at Group 1 level in his native Germany before causing a big surprise in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October. Proved all the better for his return when running out a decisive winner of a Group 2 at Hamburg three weeks ago. Has the form to go very close, though he seems best on soft ground.

5. Westover (Ralph Beckett/ Colin Keane)

Frankel colt who is improving fast, winning the Group 3 Classic Trial at Sandown on his return before an excellent third (beaten less than three lengths) behind Desert Crown in the Derby at Epsom, where he would have finished much closer but for meeting trouble. Ran out an easy winner of the Irish Derby since and may have more to offer still.

No. 5 (6) Westover SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

6. Emily Upjohn (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Looked a high-class filly in the making when completing a hat-trick in the Musidora at York and most unlucky not to still be unbeaten having been denied on the nod in the Oaks at Epsom, stumbling at the start and forced wide. Bit to find on form taking on the males but she remains with big potential.