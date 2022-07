King George Stakes

15:35 Goodwood, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Lazuli (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Smart gelding who resumed winning ways in a five-furlong Group 2 at Meydan in February, beating Acklam Express by a length and a half. Failed to land any sort of blow in the King's Stand at the Royal Meeting on his reappearance last month so needs to get back on track back down in grade.

2. Acklam Express (Nigel Tinkler/ Rowan Scott)

Finished an excellent second behind Lazuli in a Group 2 at Meydan in February and bounced back from a couple of lesser efforts when four-and-a-half lengths third in the King's Stand at 200/1 at Royal Ascot last month. He's not won since his two-year-old days but did win over course and distance as a juvenile.

3. Clarendon House (Robert Cowell/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Progressive sprinter last year who won four of his six starts in 2021. Made the most of a good opportunity to score at Beverley last month but he was below form back up in grade in a listed event at Chantilly last time. Likely to come up short once again.

4. Equilateral (Charles Hills/ Kieran Shoemark)

Has shown he retains a lot of ability in three outings this term, finishing third in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh just under a fortnight ago when looking more of a threat approaching the final furlong than he proved to be. Not discounted.

5. Existent (Stuart Williams/ Marco Ghiani)

Much improved since dropping back to sprinting for this yard, landing back-to-back all-weather handicaps at the start of the year. Back to form after a couple of below-par efforts when fourth, beaten a length and a half, behind Raasel at Sandown earlier this month, but he's come up short at this level previously.

6. Khaadem (Charles Hills/ Ryan Moore)

Smart gelding who made all in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket three months ago, beating Existent by a neck after racing on his own and getting away from his rivals. Was seen to good effect there but still entitled to plenty of respect.

7. Ponntos (Miroslav Nieslanik/ Frankie Dettori)

Czech raider who showed much improved form on his reappearance, posting an all-the-way victory under this rider in the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges over five furlongs at Longchamp in May. Well held in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first start on these shores last month and that win in France remains very much a standout on his record.

8. Raasel (Michael Appleby/ James Doyle)

Has thrived since joining these connections, winning eight of his last ten starts, including a listed race at Haydock in May and then a Group 3 at Sandown (by a neck from Mitbaahy) four weeks ago. Is 2-2 over this course and distance and looks a major player.

9. Caturra (Clive Cox/ Tom Marquand)

Group 2 winner as a juvenile last season who was back to somewhere near his best when third behind Mitbaahy in the Scurry Stakes at Sandown last month. However, he ran below form with no obvious excuse when down the field in a listed event at York since. Cheekpieces applied.

10. Mitbaahy (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Built on a good reappearance run when taking a five-furlong conditions race at Hamilton and then took a big step forward when a stylish winner of a Sandown listed event. Progressed further and looked unlucky not to win when a neck second to Raasel at Sandown four weeks ago and he may well turn the tables here.

11. Vertiginous (Brian Meehan/ Sean Levey)

Landed a five-furlong listed race at Ayr before finishing a good seventh in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar last season. Finished last in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on her return, however, and faces a stiff task against her elders here.