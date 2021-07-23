- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
King George: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the King George on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.
King George
15:35 Ascot, Saturday
Live on ITV
1. Broome (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)
Enjoying a very good year, winning three times in Ireland in the spring. Fine second to Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke over C&D before making the breakthrough at Group 1 level in France last time.
2. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ David Egan)
French Derby winner at three who improved again when landing two very valuable pots in the Middle East at start of 2021. Off three months, shaped as if just needing run in the Eclipse recently. Should be spot on now.
3. Love (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)
Developed into a high-class filly last term, unbeaten in the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. Battled well to make it four Group 1s in a row in the Prince of Wales's here over a mile and a quarter on her return.
4. Wonderful Tonight (David Menuisier/ Oisin Murphy)
Highly progressive on going softer than good, including a C&D Group 1 success on Champions Day last October. Saw off Broome to win the Hardwicke on her return and a big player if the thunderstorms hit.
5. Adayar (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)
Much improved for a truly-run mile and a half when an impressive four-and-a-half-length winner of the Derby at Epsom (good to soft) in June. Bidding to become the first since Galileo in 2001 to complete Derby/King George double.
6. Lone Eagle (Martyn Meade/ Frankie Dettori)
Finished four lengths behind Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial but much improved since, taking Goodwood listed race before collared in the dying strides by Hurricane Lane (pair clear) in the Irish Derby.
Timeform's Analyst Verdict
An intriguing renewal, not least as the Derby winner takes part for only the second time in the last 10 years, and it's Epsom-hero Adayar who gets the nod, with this year's Blue Riband boosted by the subsequent Group 1 successes of third-placed Hurricane Lane. Love is feared most if the ground stays on the quick side, but if the heavens do open Wonderful Tonight could provide the main threat.
1. Adayar
2. Love
3. Wonderful Tonight
Recommended bets
