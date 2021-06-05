Kilbeggan Tips: Tyner hoping for back to back victories with Nelson's Point

It's been a very profitable month for Robert Tyner in the past 14 days, producing two winners from just five runners, including a 17.016/1 over at Tipperary.

There was no arguing with Big Debates' performance over at Ballinrobe, as Tyner's eight-year-old won rather comfortably by almost three lengths over the 2m6f distance in heavy conditions. The 4.03/1 favourite didn't necessarily jump to his best at the beginning of the race, but soon took charge in the final couple of furlongs and the race was swiftly in the bag.

Nelson's Point then surprised the market 24 hours later, showing a remarkable amount of improvement, hacking up by almost two lengths at Tipperary, beating sixteen other rivals at 17.016/1.

He took a keen hold throughout the race, keeping up with the pace, before steadily making headway three from home. There was no looking back from there, as Nelson's Point pinged he last two fences and was ridden out to assure victory.

The six-year-old had previously finished 68 lengths behind the winner in his race over at Clonmel in soft conditions.

Tyner said after the race: "Nelson's Point disappointed when last seen at Clonmel. However, our yard is working hard and our horses are performing better recently. The application of the first time cheekpieces helped bring about his improvement."

And it appears as though Tyner is keen to make the most of his in-form horse, as Nelson's Point is set to compete in the 15:00 Midlands Handicap Hurdle at Kilbeggan, where he is a 5.04/1 shot.

He's seven pounds higher than for his victory over at Tipperary, but the success of the first time cheekpieces and with the yard clearly singing his praises at present, he may well be able to follow up, in a race which doesn't look too much stronger to what he faced last time out.

Phillip Enright, who has ridden all of Tyner's horses, will once again be on board hoping to secure a hattrick of wins. With conditions expected to be on the soft side as we saw at Tipperary, Nelson's Point's current price may well crumble before the off.