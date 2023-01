NAP

Ziggy - 19:30 Kempton

Ziggy is relatively lightly raced for a five-year-old and has looked better than ever on his last two starts on all-weather, displaying a smart turn of foot when winning a mile and a half handicap at this track in November (solid form) and bettering that effort when runner-up in a fast-track qualifier over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle last time.

Ziggy left the firm impression he would be suited by a return to further on that occasion and this race should be run more to suit, too, with several in the field who like to race prominently. He looks very well treated back in a handicap off just 3 lb higher than his last winning mark and he also remains unexposed on an artificial surface.

No. 3 (2) Ziggy EXC 2.26 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

NEXT BEST

Uzincso - 19:00 Kempton

Uzincso has an excellent record round here - he is a six-time course and distance winner - and he signalled he may be ready to resume winning ways when hitting the frame last week.

His last win came at Newmarket in July and he has been more miss than hit since, but he took a big step back in the right direction, making good headway over a furlong out before his effort flattened out. That was a competitive race for the grade, too, the well-handicapped winner rolling back the years, and Uzincso will be a danger to all if building on that from 2 lb lower.