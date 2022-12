NAP

Zealot - 14:20 Kempton

Zealot failed to meet market expectations on his first start for Mick Appleby (formerly trained by Eve Johnson Houghton) at Southwell on Friday, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement in filling the runner-up spot, rallying late on to pass the post just a nose behind the winner.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Zealot is clearly on a good mark and should mount a bold bid to go one place better under champion jockey William Buick, particularly now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

No. 3 (3) Zealot SBK 85/40 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST

Nick Vedder - 15:20 Kempton

Nick Vedder shaped better than the bare result when third at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, doing well to be beaten less than three lengths having delivered his challenge from further back than the other principals in a steadily-run race.

The eight-year-old lines up here from an unchanged mark and it's surely just a matter of time before he ends a losing run stretching back to January 2021. Today could well be the day with the booking of David Probert also catching the eye.

No. 4 (11) Nick Vedder SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 52

EACH-WAY

Tinchoo - 15:55 Kempton

Tinchoo caught the eye when having her first run for Heather Main (formerly trained by Alan King) at Lingfield last month, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner despite meeting plenty of trouble in the straight.

Still a maiden after 14 starts, she clearly has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right and could be worth a small each-way bet in her quest to finally get off the mark.