Kempton Racing Tips: Whittle le Woods can progress again

Kempton finish
Kempton host a seven-race card on the all-weather on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Monday.

"...a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated..."

NAP: Whittle le Woods can win again

Whittle le Woods - 14:45 Kempton

Whittle le Woods looks yet another shrewd purchase by these connections and has the potential to improve further on the all-weather. He was well backed on his debut for Mick Appleby and was only beaten a neck by a well-treated rival who was on a 'going' day, and that form has been boosted since.

He progressed as expected to go one place better at Chelmsford 11 days ago, well suited by the return to seven furlongs, knuckling down well to beat one with a similarly progressive profile, and a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated now contesting a stronger race.

NEXT BEST: Ringo Starlight can shine

Ringo Starlight - 13:15 Kempton

There are a few in here with chances, but it is Ringo Starlight whose claims are the most compelling for the Amy Murphy team. He recorded a second career win fitted with a first-time tongue tie at Southwell last month, and ran another fine race when runner-up to a less-exposed sort over the same course and distance last week.

A sluggish start immediately put him on the back foot that day, but he was pushed along around three furlongs out and began to make good headway around a furlong from home and stayed on all the way to the line. That looks strong form for the grade and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from the same mark.

EACH-WAY: Calin's Lad will appreciate this longer trip

Calin's Lad - 14:15 Kempton

An open handicap, but Calin's Lad proved at least as good as ever dropped to five furlongs at Wolverhampton last month on his return from 11 months off, and looks very interesting now back over a more suitable trip.

That was a very encouraging effort to say that he has won over a mile before, and over this course and distance, so he is fancied to build on that effort and make it two wins in four starts for Tony Carroll.

